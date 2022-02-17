SEBRING — Highland Lakeside Theatre is proud to present their very popular Moonlight, Martinis and Meatballs event on Saturday evening, Feb. 19. The event was originally scheduled for September 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID spike at that time.
This is a very unique food cocktail party to raise much-needed funds to help HLT remain open and be able to offer their high quality community theater that we have all come to enjoy. You don’t want to miss this fabulous evening of fun, food and games!
You can purchase general admission tickets for $45 and designated driver general admission for $40. For that VIP experience, which includes early access and a private VIP lounge hosted by Sugar Sand Distilleries, the cost for VIP tickets is $50 with VIP designated driver tickets $45. VIP ticket holders get to enjoy an extra special martini.
“We offer three signature martinis with the general admission ticket, newly chosen each year,” said Theater Manager Vanessa Logsdon.
If the sky is clear, you can enjoy the moonlight out on the deck. There are plenty of tables overlooking beautiful Lake Jackson. You might even get a peek at the sunset!
Now, to get to the ‘meat’ of the event, the much anticipated meatball competition. If you want to be a contestant, the deadline has been extended to Feb. 17. There is a $50 registration fee which is refunded when the contestant signs in at the event.
“So far we have two returning cheftestants, Amy Freeze (Everyday Gourmet) and Bob Cadzow (Faded Bistro). We also have two new competitors, Tom Quigg (Unapologetic Chef) and Denise Woodhull (Gracie’s Table),” said Logsdon.
Each contestant must provide 100 tasting samples of their meatballs. There are two prizes awarded: the Judge’s Choice Award and the People’s Choice Award. The prize for each division is $500.
The Judges Choice award is determined by a blind taste by a panel of three judges. The People’s Choice is determined by the guests in attendance. Join in the fun and purchase extra votes to help ensure that your favorite is named the winner!
“There will be some fun games and opportunities to win money and prizes, including a Moonlight Scavenger Hunt, a raffle drawing and a Wine Pull,” Logsdon said.
They will also be offering a “Bountiful Grazing Table” to complement the martinis and meatballs and will contain some pretty fancy Belgian waffles from Chez Mirelle.
To purchase your tickets for this fantastic evening go online at https://highlandslakesidetheatre.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525.