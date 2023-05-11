more ice skating pics May 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Marie Labbe laces up Aria’s skates before she hits the ice. She said the trick is to make sure the skates are tight. ALL PHOTOS BY CINDY MARSHALL/STAFF Aria Labbe picks out a pink helmet to wear as she ice skates. Even though she knows how to skate, Aria Labbe loves to use the skate aid to “go fast” on the ice. Blue is her favorite color. Marie and Aria Labbe swing around on the ice at Lakeland Ice Arena. Aria Labbe skates around the Lakeland Ice Arena. She was happy to not fall on this trip this past Sunday. Aria Labbe holds hands with her mom Marie as they skate around the rink. Aria Labbe holds the restaurant pager shaped like a hockey puck as she waits for her pizza to arrive. Lakeland Ice Arena has various hockey decor used throughout the facility. Aria Labbe poses in a picture in the Tampa Bay Lightning player cutout in Lakeland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News 'Stay close to God': National Day of Prayer inspires Watermelon Festival to promote local farmers VFW Post 4300 saddles up for Derby party Community keeps the Spirit alive for band Military personnel, families can attend Museum of Discovery and Science free Latest e-Edition Highlands Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Highlands Special Sections Special Sections Progress Vol. 3 Apr 29, 2023 Special Sections Spring Home & Garden Apr 26, 2023 Special Sections 12 Hours of BBQ Mar 29, 2023