SEBRING — Highlands County residents, whether firefighters or not, will have a chance to reenact the 9/11 stair climb done by New York City firefighters in the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.
The towers collapsed before the firefighters reached the fires where airliners, full of fuel and passengers, had hit the towers and set fires that melted the steel and killed all who were trapped.
Annual Stair Climb events reenact that climb of 110 floors — 2,200 steps — using high-rise buildings, stadiums or any other combination of stairs and platforms that may be available.
On Aug. 17, making another push for registrants in this year’s event, Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor told the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners that they would hold the event again on Sept. 11 at the Sebring International Raceway, weather and pandemic permitting, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack.
“It is not for the faint of heart,” Bashoor said. “It is something I encourage people to do.”
However, he said, he and his staff are strongly considering whether or not to hold it virtually again this year, as it was in 2020.
Registration includes a commemorative T-shirt and challenge coin, he said — along with the honor of climbing for the 343 firefighters, 64 police officers and 12 EMS medics who died that day.
There have been hundreds more since then, he said.
The event starts at 8:46 a.m., the time that the first plane hit the North Tower. After that, there is a ceremony, and people start climbing the staircases and walkways on the backside of the Raceway’s Grandstand.
“If you get through the whole thing, great. If you get through one rotation, great,” Bashoor said. “It’s the symbolism of supporting the folks.”
That afternoon, Fire Rescue will dedicate the Highlands County 9/11 Memorial, constructed at West Sebring Fire Station 10 on Hammock Road. built with a section of steel saved from the rubble of the Twin Towers. That will be done in person that afternoon, Bashoor said, even if the Stair Climb is virtual.
People can support the Memorial by buying bricks, either inscribed with their own names or the name of a fallen firefighter from 9/11.
To purchase a brick, at various sponsorship levels, visit www.bricksrus.com/order/westsebring/.
- A four-inch-by-eight-inch brick for an individual ($50), business ($100) or featuring a firefighter hero’s name ($100).
- An eight-inch-square brick for an individual ($100), business ($200) or featuring a firefighter hero’s name ($200).