Reese Richards tries to coax a goat in to be petted. She visits the two show goats to feed and water them while the owners are away. ALL PHOTOS CINDY MARSHALL/STAFF Reese Richards gets the bags of feed ready to feed the goats. The owners prepackage the food for her. CINDY MARSHALL/STAFF Reese Richards gives a little extra attention Monday to Lexi who wanted to be petted while she was feeding them. She takes care of three dogs at this home while the owners were on vacation. CINDY MARSHALL/STAFF Reese Richards puts together a portable care bag full of items that she needs to take care of animals. CINDY MARSHALL/STAFF Reese Richards takes a handful of feed for the goats while her father, Ross, talks to her. CINDY MARSHALL/STAFF Reese fills up the bowls for the three dogs that she cared for during Labor Day weekend. CINDY MARSHALL/STAFF Reagan Richards pets a baby donkey while its mother watches. Reagan and her sister Reese took care of the animals until their family returned. COURTESY PHOTO Before Reagan Richards left for college in August, she fed these cattle until their owners returned. COURTESY PHOTO Reese Richards lays on the floor to scratch and play with this cat. COURTESY PHOTO Reese Richards feeds this calf with a bottle while the family is away. COURTESY PHOTO Reagan Richards hoses this hog down with some cool water during the hot summer months. COURTESY PHOTO