More than 200 people headed to the tropics Saturday night for the annual Kokomo event, hosted by Waypoints Financial. The evening of music and fun, held at Island View Restaurant, benefitted Ridge Area Arc.
The atmosphere was pure tropical paradise style. Brightly colored leis and tropical attire were perfect for Kokomo 2023. Ladies wore sandals or flip flops, some with plenty of bling; others wore floppy beach hats and flowered sun dresses. Guys wore brightly colored tropical print shirts. Margaritas and beer were free for attendees, so plenty of fun and laughter was on the menu as well.
There were a number of unique silent auction items to help with the fundraising.
John Story, senior director or marketing, business development and communication at Sebring International Raceway was the emcee. Throughout the evening the duo of Shannon Reed and Earl Mandrell provided tropical music for listening and dancing.
After dinner it was time for the annual Hula Hoop contest. There were separate competitions for men and women. Some of them were amazing showing off their hip swiveling skills.
Ridge Area Arc’s mission is to serve and advocate for individuals with developmental and other disabilities. For more details, go to www.ridgeareaarc.org.