It’s January, the beginning of a new (and hopefully better) year. There are so many things to look forward to: movies, holidays, the Olympics, travel … or if you love books, new releases. A year full of exciting narratives and engaging characters to stay up all night engrossed in. Here are some of the new books everyone should have on their to-be-read list of 2022.
Romance
“Electric Idol” by Katee Robert (January): The second book in the Dark Olympus series. A spicy retelling of “Psyche and Eros” set in an ultra-modern version of Greek mythology.
“The Roughest Draft” by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka (January): Former co-authors and current enemies are forced to reunite and write a book together.
“Meet Me in the Margins” by Melissa Ferguson (February): An aspiring romance writer receives notes on her manuscript by an anonymous editor.
YA
“Cursed” by Marissa Meyer (November): An adventure filled conclusion to the Rumpelstiltskin retelling duology.
“Our Crooked Hearts” by Melissa Albert (June): A dark fairy tale exploring a complex mother-daughter relationship through multiple timelines.
“Gallant” by Victoria Schwab (March): An orphaned girl is contacted by an unknown relative and invited to a grand estate where eerie events begin.
“I Kissed Shara Wheeler” by Casey McQuiston (May): A funny, fierce and messy mystery of a missing high school girl.
Fantasy
“House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J Maas (February): The second book in the bestselling urban fantasy series Crescent City that is full of magic, peril and romance.
“Book of Night” by Holly Black (May): Set in a dark fantasy world, a magician struggles to leave her shadowy past behind as malevolent forces conspire against her.
“Siren Queen” by Nghi Vo (May): A beautiful actress seeks fame in a fantastical old age Hollywood teeming with real monsters.
“Anatomy: A Love Story” by Dana Schwartz (January): Set in the 1800’s, a woman, kicked out of medical school due to gender, turns to graverobbing to continue her education.
Thriller/Mystery
“Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton (March): A suspenseful novel that combines Patterson’s storytelling mastery with Parton’s insider knowledge of the darker side of country music.
“The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (February): A woman is left to unravel her brother’s secret life when he disappears, leaving her alone in his luxurious Paris apartment.
“The Book of Cold Cases” by Simone St. James (Marchh): A true crime blogger is drawn in by the magnetism of her current subject, while ignoring sinister warnings in this modern gothic thriller.
“The Woman in the Library” by Sulari Gentill (June): After a murder, Boston Public Library is on lockdown. Four strangers start conversing as they wait, unaware one is a killer.
“The Maid: A Novel” by Nita Prose (January): A hotel maid, already dealing with personal troubles, becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation.
Non-Fiction
“Finding Me” by Viola Davis (April): Oscar-winning actress Davis recounts her difficult upbringing and journey to success and influence.
“Toxic Positivity: Keeping it Real in a World Obsessed With Being Happy” by Whitney Goodman (February): In a world constantly focused on good feelings, this book is a refreshing guide to embracing all your emotions — the good and bad.
“Burning Questions” by Margaret Atwood (March): A collection of essays focused on the big questions of the world, as told through the humorous insightful voice of an iconic writer.
“Let’s Get Physical” by Danielle Friedman (January): A history book of how American women built the multi-billion dollar fitness industry, from aerobics in the ‘80s to the modern-day push for body positivity.
Please keep an eye out at your local library throughout the year for these books and other entertainment. For further information on what’s happening in the libraries, to access your account or our library catalog, visit myhlc.org. Give a follow to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners Facebook page for more information as well.