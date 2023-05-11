LAKELAND – While some children struggle to find the perfect gift for mom this Mother’s Day on Sunday, 8-year-old Aria Labbe, of Avon Park, found exactly what her mom needed – time.
Marie Labbe loves spending time with her daughter and making memories. Since she and her husband, Greg, moved to Avon Park five years ago from Maine, she longs for the cold weather ... especially the ice. Their daughter, who is a second-grader at Avon Elementary School in Avon Park, also has fond memories of the days where she ice skated in Auburn, Maine.
“My great aunt (Carmen Cohen) introduced Aria to ice skating,” Marie Labbe said. “She also introduced me to it.”
Marie Labbe was 4 or 5 years old when she learned how to skate and Aria was 3 years old when she laced up her first pair of skates.
Although they have not been able to return to Maine to don their skates, Marie Labbe did some research and found an ice skating rink in Florida. She and her daughter have skated at Lakeland Ice Arena in Lakeland at least four times already.
“I would go more but it’s too far to drive,” Marie Labbe said of the one hour and 15 minute drive.
On a trip to the ice skating rink this past Sunday, May 7, the pair got to spend some more of that quality mother-daughter time together. Marie Labbe takes advantage of her days off from working at 18 East Restaurant in Avon Park by doing activities with her daughter. The ride there was very quiet since Aria Labbe fell asleep but once they arrived to the arena, she came to life and could not wait to hit the ice.
“It’s like a memory from doing it in Maine,” Aria Labbe said about skating at Lakeland Ice Arena.
The Arena is in the heart of Lakeland and offers year round ice skating for the public. They also train aspiring NHL Hockey players. The JR Mocs program was created to develop the next generation of hockey players. In addition to public ice skating, they have camps, recreation leagues, adult leagues, trainings, and even lessons to learn how to skate.
They offer a game room, concession stand with a full bar, gift shop, televisions to watch hockey games and lockers. There are skate aids to help the beginner on the ice and skate guards who can assist those who are learning.
The Labbes purchased their tickets ahead of time to guarantee their spot on the rink. The cost of ice skating was $15 for 90 minutes on the ice and it includes free rental skates and a helmet if needed.
Since they arrived early, the Labbes hit the concession stand for a quick bite to eat. Hockey memorabilia is used throughout the facility for the decor including Tampa Bay Lightning pictures and autographed jerseys.
As the time neared, Aria Labbe could not wait any longer and dashed to get her rental skates. Her mother assisted her in lacing them up.
“You need to wear really long socks and make sure the skates are tight. The tighter the better,” Marie Labbe said.
Aria Labbe selected a pink helmet to wear and mom fastened it on her. Seconds after it clicked, the little girl dashed to the ice slipping on her gloves.
“It’s cold in there,” Marie Labbe said. “You need to wear warm clothing.”
Aria Labbe loves the atmosphere on the ice. She said, “It’s like a disco party in there.”
The lights go out and the colorful disco-style lighting starts up with the music playing. Several kids from two different birthday parties rushed to the ice to partake in the fun. Spectators watched for free.
Marie Labbe joined her daughter on the ice. As they skated hand-in-hand around the rink, they dodged in and out of children falling or racing with the skate aids. Aria Labbe admitted that she loves to “go fast” with the skate aid even though she can skate without it.
In between the skating sessions, the Zamboni comes out to resurface the ice for the next group of skaters. The Arena also offers tours behind the scenes in addition to the birthday parties and school field trips. Various party packages for skaters are offered that include pizza, soda, decorated tables and cleanup.
Aria Labbe already has her sights set on having her next birthday party at the Arena.
The Lakeland Ice Arena is located at 3395 W. Memorial Blvd., Lakeland. To learn more, call 863-608-7335 or go to www.lakelandicearena.com.
Before the lights came back on to end the skating session, with some encouragement from her mother, Aria Labbe met a little girl and made a new friend out on the rink.
“It’s important that she makes friends,” Marie Labbe said.