SEBRING — MotoSurf America’s MotoSurf Games this past weekend introduced Sebring residents to a completely different form of racing on the water. It also marked the U.S. debut of MotoSkate, which is essentially a motorized skateboard. Most of the MotoSurf competitors were right on home on the land, as well, and turned in a entertaining performance.
Fans could also try their hand at MotoSkate, with a closed course open for “test drives.”
While the MotoSkate race was an exhibition, there was plenty on the line, with bragging rights near the top of the list.