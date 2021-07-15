SEBRING — The iconic home of the 12 Hours of Sebring will welcome two of the newest forms of racing Saturday and Sunday, with the inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup coming to Lake Jackson and the United States debut of MotoSkate at the Sebring Civic Center.
MotoSurf America, the premier league for motorized surfboard racing in the United States, returns to action with its first event in the country since February 2020. MotoSkate will be hosting its first event in North America, showcasing the new discipline in the skateboarding ranks.
“We are excited to bring MotoSurf back to America and proud to host our first event at an iconic racing city like Sebring,” said MotoSurf Director Martin Jancalek. “Coupled with our first MotoSkate event in the United States, we expect a brilliant race in Florida to start off our season.”
Action begins Saturday at 10 a.m. with qualifying, which will last until noon. There will be heat races between 1 and 4 p.m., with a JetSurf Tube fun race closing out the day from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Action begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday and the finals take place between 1:30 and 3 p.m. Final ceremony will take place between 5 and 5:30 p.m.
Downtown Sebring will serve as the backdrop of this event — using the Civic Center as the hub for all the action that weekend on the water and land. Fans will be able to take in the action of MotoSurf on the pier and beach area while the MotoSkate competition takes place in the parking lot, with a festival atmosphere around it.
The event will be streamed live via YouTube and Facebook, with a 30-minute recap show on CBS Sports Network after the event.
Established in 2019, MotoSurf America is a new league for the MotoSurf competition series, joining the MotoSurf World Cup and the MotoSurf Continental Cup.
While MotoSurfing, surfers partake in thrilling rides along motorized, lightweight surfboards. Surfers competing in MotoSurf are of all ages and from all over the globe, all sharing a love for the water and fast-paced speed.
JetSurf boards have been dominating the MotoSurf tours since its inception in 2013, with boards weighing in at just under 40 pounds.
During this year’s starting event, MotoSurfers will be competing in standard short and long track races. Racers will compete in heats throughout the day, with the winner being the racer who accumulated the most total points during his or her team events.
The top three riders from both the men and women’s classes are awarded at the final ceremony on the last day of the tournament.
“It is an honor to help coordinate the first leg of the MotoSurf Continental Cup America this year,” Senior Director of Tourism for Airstream Ventures Joel Lamp said. “Bringing MotoSurf to Sebring will be a great way to expose the sport to new audiences and hopefully bring more tournaments all over the state.”
MotoSkate is for motorized skateboard racing, bringing a new discipline to the extreme sports world. Much like its aquatic counterpart, MotoSkate races are high-speed events on JetSurf branded skateboards that can run 50 miles and hit speeds of more than 30 miles-per-hour.