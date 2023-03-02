AVON PARK — Anna Trebunskaya, a fan favorite from the ABC hit show “Dancing with the Stars,” will star in the Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. performance of Motown with a Twist at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College in Avon Park.
Featuring “Keo” Motsepe, who is best known for his Latin and ballroom dancing, Motown with a Twist also stars Jonathan and Oksana Platero from the Fox television network’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”
“This is a spectacular family show,” said Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs. “We have a special student price of only $20.”
Tickets are available online at sfscARTS.org, at the SFSC Box Office at 863-784-7178, or by visiting the SFSC Box Office at 600 W. College Drive on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park, Monday-Friday, between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Motown with a Twist is a sparkling, electrifying night of the Motor City’s most famous songs from Diana Ross & the Supremes, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson, and more. Finalists from television shows “American Idol,” “The Voice,” and “America’s Got Talent” belt out the vocals.
Mykal Kilgore, an award-winning actor and a Grammy and NAACP Image Award-nominated singer/songwriter joins the company as the lead vocalist.
This performance is sponsored by Drs. P. J. and Mintoo Patel.
Prior to the performance, the SFSC Foundation will sponsor a pre-show dinner for $30 per person on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park.