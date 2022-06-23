FT. MYERS BEACH — Many people travel to enjoy Florida’s beaches each year. Ft. Myers Beach is a nice day trip from Highlands County. It’s about 110 miles and 2 hours and 20 minutes southeast of Sebring on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
The oldest standing structure on Ft. Myers Beach is the Mound House. Restored in 1921, it sits atop a much older structure, an ancient Calusa shell mound. The house has an environmental center and cultural museum.
The house and grounds are on their own island surrounded by water. You can immerse yourself in the natural environment of Estero Bay. There are guided kayak eco-tours giving you access to the Great Calusa Blueway paddling trail, as well as three acres of landscaped grounds with tree shaded picnic tables.
The two-story house looks like it did back in the early 1900’s with exhibits that span over 2,000 years of local history. The Mound House is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The grounds are beautiful and various trees and plants are highlighted such as Wild Majestic, Cabbage Palm and flowering Prickly Pear cactus.
There is a nice dock where the kayaks are launched from and plenty of grounds to stroll around and enjoy what nature has to offer.
Some of the tours available are the Museum tour, Cool Calusa tools tour, Shell Mound tour, Mangroves by Kayak, Untold Stories tour, Family Fun Kayaks, Newton Park Guided Beach Walk and Calusa Masks and Pottery.
The Cool Calusa Tools tour focuses on tools used by the Calusa Indians, also known as the ‘shell people,’ who lived in Southwest Florida for over 2,000 years. You can swing a real conch hammer, try using a shark tooth carving tool and even handle an ancient atlatl ‘spear thrower.’
The Shell Mound Tour takes you on a journey through the 2,000 year old Calusa Indian Mound Shell site. Learn about what clues archaeologists uncovered about this ancient society. There is an underground path to the Shell Mound.
The Kayak Tours explore the winding mangrove creeks and hidden waterways of the Estero Bay Aquatic Preserve. You may see birds, fish, manatees and even dolphins.
The Untold Stories tour focuses on the characters who at one time called the Mound House home, from farmers to scientists to developers and even casino owners.
There is a guided museum tour that shows you what type of artifacts were discovered about the Calusa Indians. This is an interesting educational experience.
The Mound House is funded through the Florida Communities Trust using Florida Forever Funds acquired in 2000. It is sponsored by the Town of Ft. Ft. Myers Beach, Friends of the Mound House, Lee County Tourist Development Council, Department of State, Florida Historical Resources, the Florida Historical Commission and the Florida Humanities Council.
The Mound House is located at 451 Connecticut Street, Ft. Myers Beach. For tour prices, tour dates and times, please visit their website at www.moundhouse.org or call 239-765-0865.