Film Review - The Flash

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ezra Miller, from left, Michael Keaton and Ezra Miller in a scene from “The Flash.”

 WARNER BROS. PICTURES via AP

The long-awaited standalone “Flash” movie has arrived. Especially in the early going it has some humor and heart, plus a compelling performance from its embattled star, Ezra Miller, who deftly inhabits two versions of their character. But the final act of this nearly two-and-a-half hour film devolves into a generic, fairly muddled CGI battle, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck, and the film depends too much on cameos from its past heroes, meant to delight ardent fans. Michael Keaton makes a welcome return as a graying Batman 30 years later, reluctant to re-enter the fray. “The Flash” opens in theaters Friday.

“It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature,” went a famous ‘70s commercial catchphrase. But we learn in “The Flash” — the much awaited, long gestated new DC Studios offering — that it’s Father Time one musn’t cross. Because trying to change the past can really mess you up when you get back to the future and realize you’ve inadvertently changed that, too.

Recommended for you