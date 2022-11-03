John Bent and Juan Ramirez have been applying some craftsmanship to the large scale model of U.S. Coast Guard cutter Munro, which is now nearly complete. The 11-foot long model will first appear at the Sebring Arts and Crafts Festival on Nov. 5 and next in the Sebring Veterans Day Parade. The new cutter, named for Medal of Honor recipient Douglas Munro, will be accompanied by two other large scale ships, USS Samuel B. Roberts and USS Enterprise.
We had a young man pull into the driveway named Ryan from New Jersey. He served 11 years in the Coast Guard but left service a year ago. The red racing stripe caught his eye so he just had to stop. His comments made us feel we created a craft worthy of our United States Coast Guard. Semper Paratus! Always Ready.
Another Military Sea Services Museum project, “Where history comes alive!”
The museum is located at the corner of Kenilworth Blvd and Roseland Avenue a mile east of Sebring High School. Admission is always free.