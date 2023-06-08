What’s A Jammin’ is a free entertainment feature that informs the public about local events happening in the Heartland area. News items, which must be submitted at least two weeks in advance, can be sent in writing to the Highlands Sun Editor Cindy Marshall, 321 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring FL, 33870 or email cindy.marshall@highlands newssun.com.
Shannon Reed & Earl Mandrell (Acoustic Duo) — Friday, June 9, from 7-10 p.m., Resort At Canopy Oaks, 16950 CR 630, Lake Wales. Music under the tiki bar. Free admission. For details, contact Shannon Reed at 863-381-3482.
Rick Arnold - Friday, June 9, from 6-9 p.m., Sebring Moose Lodge #2259, 11675 U.S. 98 East, Sebring. Playing dance music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. This is open to the public. For details, call Robin Arnold at 615-382-2858.
“Ghost the Musical” - Friday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m., at Highlands Lakeside Theatre, 356 W. Center Ave., Sebring. Tickets start at $25 for adults, $10 for youth. For details, call 863-385-2175 or go to www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 863-382-2525.
Elvis ‘68 Comeback Special - Saturday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m., Ramon Theater, 15 E. Wall St., Frostproof. Matt Stone will star as Elvis. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $25. For details, call 863-635-7222 or go to www.theramontheater.com.
“Ghost the Musical” - Saturday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m., at Highlands Lakeside Theatre, 356 W. Center Ave., Sebring. Tickets start at $25 for adults, $10 for youth. For details, call 863-385-2175 or go to www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 863-382-2525.
Shannon Reed & Scott Dressel (Acoustic Duo) — Sunday, June 11, from 12-3 p.m., Blue Lagoon Saloon, 4120 U.S. 27 N., Sebring. Special brunch menu for Boozy Brunch. Free admission. For details, contact Shannon Reed at 863-381-3482.
”Ghost the Musical” - Sunday, June 11, at 2:30 p.m., at Highlands Lakeside Theatre, 356 W. Center Ave., Sebring. Tickets start at $25 for adults, $10 for youth. For details, call 863-385-2175 or go to www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 863-382-2525.
”Ghost the Musical” - Wednesday, June 14, at 7:30 p.m., at Highlands Lakeside Theatre, 356 W. Center Ave., Sebring. Tickets start at $25 for adults, $10 for youth. For details, call 863-385-2175 or go to www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 863-382-2525.