Plato once said, “Music is a moral law. It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and gaiety to life and to everything.” I have personally crossed the country, driven all night, stood for over 14 hours, and survived on very little sleep just to experience the magic of a single live performance with hundreds of thousands of people. Nothing compares to the shared experience of live music or performance by your favorite band or Broadway production.
As a young child I could hardly imagine that one elementary school teacher’s passion for a Broadway musical would one day become my own. “The Phantom of the Opera” is the longest-running show in Broadway’s history. Debuting first in London in 1986 and then in New York in 1988, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s phenomenal production won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The production is based on the original tale, “Le Fantôme de L’Opéra” by Gaston Leroux. Webber expertly weaves music and lyrics with Leroux’s tale of horror and unrequited love. The original production has undergone changes since its 25th anniversary, and producer Cameron Mackintosh has brought advances in theatrical technology that were not available when production first began in London’s West End.
The audience can still enjoy the original music, script, lyrics and award-winning costume design by Maria Björnson with advances in lighting, scenic design, pyrotechnics, and sound production.
I have seen both the current and original production of “Phantom” and each experience has only strengthened my love for the show for over 20 years. The 25th anniversary production at the Royal Albert Hall, starring Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess, is a breathtaking recorded live performance that holds its own against the original London cast recording starring Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman.
“Phantom” is now celebrating its 35th anniversary in London’s West End and has played to over 140 million people in 41 countries, 183 cities, and in 17 languages. Although the title track, “The Phantom of the Opera,” is undoubtedly a fan favorite, songs like “All I Ask of You”, “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again”, and “Point of No Return’’ are show stopping performances that are not to be missed.
As a young fourth grader reading both the original novel published in 1910 and the libretto from the original London cast recording, I could only imagine what it would be like to see this amazing story brought to life. Although there are many theatrical films that have attempted to bring this imaginative story to the silver screen, here are a few worth mentioning.
The 1925 silent horror film starring Lon Chaney is possibly the most striking film visually and has withstood the test of time for good reason. Known as his most famous film, Chaney was dubbed “the man of a thousand faces.” Chaney’s phantom has his face revealed in a pinnacle scene, which according to Lee Pfeiffer gives us “one of the most-enduring images in the history of cinema.”
The 1943 film, “Phantom of the Opera,” stars Claude Rains as Erique Claudin, an acid-scarred composer who seeks to launch his favorite opera understudy’s career to stardom. Filmed in technicolor, the film won an Oscar for both Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography, and was nominated for Best Score and Best Sound. The original score was composed by Edward Ward who also wrote the original theme “Lullaby of the Bells.”
A passage from the original novel that continues to resonate with me reads as follows, “Poor, unhappy Erik! Shall we pity him? Shall we curse him? He asked only to be ‘someone,’ like everybody else. But he was too ugly! And he had to hide his genius or use it to play tricks with, when, with an ordinary face, he would have been one of the most distinguished of mankind! He had a heart that could have held the entire empire of the world; and, in the end, he had to content himself with a cellar. Ah, yes, we must need pity the Opera ghost...”
I hope that through music, film or the written word that the wonder of “Phantom” will reach you as it has so many others, including myself. Check out the Highlands County libraries for the original “The Phantom of the Opera” by Gaston Leroux or a modern retelling like “Phantom Heart” by Kelly Creagh. And check out films like the 25th anniversary DVD of “The Phantom of the Opera” at the Royal Albert Hall.
For further information on the Highlands County libraries, visit us at www.myhlc.org or register to receive our monthly newsletter directly to your inbox. Please feel free to follow the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners on Facebook for more information as well.