Shannon Reed & Earl Mandrell (Acoustic Duo) — Wednesday, May 31, from 6-9 p.m., Back Alley Bar & Grill, 2710 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring. Free admission. For details, contact Shannon Reed at 863-381-3482.
“Ghost the Musical” - Friday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m., at Highlands Lakeside Theatre, 356 W. Center Ave., Sebring. Tickets start at $25 for adults, $10 for youth. For details, call 863-385-2175 or go to www.highlands lakesidetheatre.org. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 863-382-2525.
He Said She Said - Friday, June 2, from 8-11 p.m., Sheila’s Corner Pub, 407 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring. Free admission. For details, go to www.hesaidshesaid.com.
Shannon Reed & Earl Mandrell (Acoustic Duo) — Saturday, June 3, from 8-11 p.m., The Back Yard at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden, 420 N. .Ridgewood Dr., Sebring. Free admission. For details, contact Shannon Reed at 863-381-3482.
”Ghost the Musical” - Saturday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m., at Highlands Lakeside Theatre, 356 W. Center Ave., Sebring. Tickets start at $25 for adults, $10 for youth. For details, call 863-385-2175 or go to www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 863-382-2525.
Shannon Reed & Earl Mandrell (Acoustic Duo) — Sunday, June 4, from 2-5 p.m., Dock 633, 633 Lake June Road, Lake Placid. Free admission. For details, contact Shannon Reed at 863-381-3482.
”Ghost the Musical” - Sunday, June 4, at 2:30 p.m., at Highlands Lakeside Theatre, 356 W. Center Ave., Sebring. Tickets start at $25 for adults, $10 for youth. For details, call 863-385-2175 or go to www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 863-382-2525.
He Said She Said - Sunday, June 4, from 3:30-6:30 p.m., Avon Park Moose Lodge, 1318 W. Bell St., Avon Park. Free admission. For details, go to www.hesaidshesaid.com.
”Ghost the Musical” - Wednesday, June 7, at 7:30 p.m., at Highlands Lakeside Theatre, 356 W. Center Ave., Sebring. Tickets start at $25 for adults, $10 for youth. For details, call 863-385-2175 or go to www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 863-382-2525.