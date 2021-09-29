AVON PARK — After shutting down the Friday night acoustic concert performances due to COVID-19, ”Music In The Museum” is returning to the Peter Powell Roberts Museum Oct. 15. The program is hosted by the Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA).
“We want to bring some entertainment to the downtown area and bring some awareness to the HCA and all that we’ve got going on here,” said HCA board member David Flowers, who is the coordinator for the “Music In The Museum” program.
“The first show we have booked is with the Swamp Rats. They are a very unique country/bluegrass duo. They really sound great and they have quite a following in this area,” Flowers said.
Flowers will be the evening’s emcee as well as part of the entertainment package for the night. “I will probably be the first 45 minutes or the last 45 minutes depending on what the Swamp Rats want to do.
“We’re trying to do a two-hour show. From 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday nights. The event is free, and we will probably be offering some white wine on a donation basis. What we’re hoping to do is every other Friday night or at least twice a month.”
“Heartland Cultural Alliance represents writers, musicians, all the art forms,” board member Fred Leavitt said.
“We have musicians in our group,” continued Leavitt, “but where is their venue? You can have all the talent in the world but if it’s in the garage — so we want to give them exposure.”
The purpose of the museum is “to give artists a place to demonstrate their talents with an audience that appreciates their work. You need exposure and that’s not easy to come by.”
“One consideration behind all our programming is featuring different cultures of our community through food, music and dance, as well as art,” added Gaylin Thomas, HCA president.
This is the place to come if you prefer to hear your live music somewhere other than a bar. The setting is soft and intimate. Past audiences have been attentive and appreciative. Everywhere you might sit would be a good seat. You have access to the artists at the end of the night and the room itself, being an art gallery, is beautiful.
“I put a little notification out on Facebook,” Flowers explains. “Scotty (of the Swamp Rats) was the first one to respond. He said that he would absolutely love to come up and help Avon Park get something started like this. We were excited that they responded as quickly as they did.”
According to the HCA website, The Heartland Cultural Alliance ( HCA) is a 501©(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting art and culture in Highlands County. HCA is recognized by the State of Florida and county government as the Local Arts Agency designated to collect and distribute funding to local art and culture organizations.
The organization serves to educate the public of the importance of the art and culture industry for business growth, academic achievement, health care and quality of life. It is comprised of a spectrum of arts — theater, dance, music and art education organizations, as well as individual artists, writers, designers, therapists, galleries, health care institutions and business leaders.
For more information call 863-402-8238 or go to: info@HeartlandCultural Alliance.org.
The Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture is located on the second floor at 310 W. Main Street.