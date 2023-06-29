Although the concept of brunch has been around since the 19th century, the recent addition of live music with the affair has local diners literally twisting to the beat.
Brunch, a combination of breakfast and lunch food, is featured in a few locations in Highlands County but so far a couple restaurants have stepped it up a notch by adding live music to entertain the patrons. Blue Lagoon Saloon in Sebring started offering musical brunches in March while the Dive In Florida Eatery in Avon Park just kicked off their musical brunch this past Saturday, June 17.
Saturday brunch is a staple of the recently-rebranded Dive In Florida Eatery, but on June 17, co-owners Maria Snelgrove and Tiffany Cadzow added a new twist: live music. Their Rockabilly Brunch featured oldies-but-goodies. The local acoustic duo Strapped 4 Ca$h performed, opening the brunch entertainment with “Blue Suede Shoes.”
The regular breakfast menu was supplemented with a bloody mary bar and chocolate espresso martinis, made by Snelgrove. The menu includes favorites such as the Surfing Hippie or Swimming Piggy omelettes, Belly Flop Biscuits and Gravy, Rock-A-Doodle Chicken and Waffle and The Lady Edna, a seasonal stuffed French toast topped with whipped cream and fruit, plus more.
“It’s a good place to get different food you don’t get anywhere else,” said Mike Waldron, a regular guest at the Dive In.
The delicious food was often seen passed around the table, with an overheard, “It’s so good, you have to try this.”
Snelgrove and Cadzow decided not to do a “beachy” theme for their brunch, which people usually think of when they visit the Dive In due to its beach-oriented décor. According to Snelgrove, they wanted something a little different, and rockabilly is a unique theme for their area. “It went off without a hitch,” she said. “This one was a win all the way around.”
They plan to do more entertainment brunches, possibly once a month with different themes. Their regular brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays. The Dive In Florida Eatery is located at 21 W. Main St., Avon Park.
Diners who prefer music with their brunch on Sundays may want to grab a seat at the Blue Lagoon Saloon in Sebring. Known for its chicken wings, burgers, and fresh seafood menu, Blue Lagoon Saloon has a new highlight: Sunday Boozy Brunch that includes live entertainment.
“We try to have a lively, fun time,” restaurant owner Jon Sowards said. “It’s more of an up-beat brunch than your typical just-grabbing-breakfast.”
According to Sowards, the idea started a few years ago. Faded Bistro & Beer Garden in downtown Sebring had a weekly sit-down, elegant brunch, and, he said, “We wanted to do a different kind of brunch.”
But a Boozy Brunch wasn’t possible at that time, Sowards explained. It wasn’t until 2019 that alcohol could be legally sold before 1 p.m. in Highlands County. “That was a big reason why we couldn’t do brunch in the past,” Sowards said.
Finally, the idea was made a reality this season starting March 1. “We decided to mix it up and have some entertainment, because no one else was doing entertainment for brunch [at that time],” Sowards said.
Boozy Brunch rotates through local bands such as classic rock musicians Hawk and Andru; Strapped 4 Ca$h, who provide an eclectic mix of oldies and contemporary music; and, a regular feature of the Boozy Brunch, Shannon Reed and Scott Dressel, who play a feel-good mix of music that Reed describes as, “fun to drink to.”
On Sundays during brunch, live music, bottomless mimosas and bloody marys, two-for-one domestic draft beers, and tasty food by Chef Travis Cowder make for a great time. While the Blue Lagoon Saloon’s regular menu is still available, it is supplemented by their brunch menu, featuring breakfast classics such as biscuits and gravy, western omelet, and chicken and waffles, to name a few. Some extra specials are the Brunch Burger, Shrimp & Grits, The Breakfast Bowl and Steak & Eggs.
“The entertainment is great,” said brunch patron Scott Maxon who was dining with his wife Cindy who also agreed. “Blue Lagoon is a legend. I don’t think I’ve ever heard anything bad about it,” he said.
The Blue Lagoon Saloon, located at 4120 U.S. 27 N., Sebring, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., with brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Sunday Boozy Brunch will take a break during football season.