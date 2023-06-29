Although the concept of brunch has been around since the 19th century, the recent addition of live music with the affair has local diners literally twisting to the beat.

Brunch, a combination of breakfast and lunch food, is featured in a few locations in Highlands County but so far a couple restaurants have stepped it up a notch by adding live music to entertain the patrons. Blue Lagoon Saloon in Sebring started offering musical brunches in March while the Dive In Florida Eatery in Avon Park just kicked off their musical brunch this past Saturday, June 17.

Recommended for you