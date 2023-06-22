What’s A Jammin’ is a free entertainment feature that informs the public about local events happening in the Heartland area. News items, which must be submitted at least two weeks in advance, can be sent in writing to the Highlands Sun Editor Cindy Marshall, 321 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring FL, 33870 or email cindy.marshall@highlandsnewssun.com.
Rick Arnold - Friday, June 23, from 6-9 p.m., Sebring Moose Lodge #2259, 11675 U.S. 98 East, Sebring. Playing dance music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. This is open to the public. For details, call Robin Arnold at 615-382-2858.
Calico 80s Band - Friday, June 23, from 7-10 p.m., at Back Alley Bar & Grill, 2710 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring.
Shannon Reed & Earl Mandrell (Acoustic Duo) — Saturday, June 24, from 4-7 p.m., Dock 633, 633 Lake June Road, Lake Placid. Free admission to this Summer Fun Kickoff Party. For details, contact Shannon Reed at 863-381-3482.
Calico 80s Band - Saturday, June 24, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., at Lake Placid Moose Lodge 2374, 2137 U.S. 27 S., Lake Placid.
Joe Lewis Concert - Saturday, June 24, at 6 p.m., at Dee’s Place Restaurant, 138 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring. Doors open at 5 p.m. Reservations required by calling 863-471-2228. Donations accepted.
He Said She Said - Sunday, June 25, from 8-11 p.m., Sheila’s Corner Pub, 407 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring. Free admission. For details, go to www.hesaidshesaid.com.
Prime Country Duo - Sunday, June 25, from 3:30-6:30 p.m., at Avon Park Moose Lodge, 1318 W. Bell St., Avon Park.
Shannon Reed & Scott Dressel (Acoustic Duo) — Sunday, June 25, from 12-3 p.m., Blue Lagoon Saloon, 4120 U.S. 27 N., Sebring. Special brunch menu for Boozy Brunch. Free admission. For details, contact Shannon Reed at 863-381-3482.
Calico 80s Band - Tuesday, June 27, from 5-8 p.m., VFW Post 4300, 1041 Lakeview Dr., Sebring.