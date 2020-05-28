It was a beautiful day in September of 1959 when I came down the stairs from our apartment on North Ridgewood Drive. My mother and I lived in an apartment over Rudy’s Barber Shop in the Sebring Real Estate building. As I came down the stairs, Mrs. Drane’s Gift Shop was on my right and looking across the street I could see the Colony Shop in the Buckeye Building. Of course, at that time, I didn’t know the names of the buildings downtown, they were just always there. Some other stores that were in the Buckeye building were, a Real Estate Office, the Kiddie Shop, Sheri Lee’s Dress Shop, Dr.Field’ s Optometrist Office and Bob’s Menswear on the corner of the alley. I walked across the street in front of The Salvation Army Church and Gilbert’s Drug Store. I was excited because it was the first day of school and I was a senior at Sebring High School. As I continued on walking to school I passed the A & P Grocery Store , the American Finance Loan office, the Western Auto and the Standard Oil Gas Station across the street from the Tourist Center on the corner of Mango Ave. and Ridgewood Drive. I took a short cut through the gas station and then walked across the street in front of the fire station. That morning I was looking toward the fire station to see if I could spot my boyfriend, Errol Lanier. Forest Howard, the fire chief, had hired Errol not long after he graduated from high school in June. I then cut across the street and walked in front of First Baptist Church, where I attended services every Sunday in the glass building that had been built in 1958. From there it was just across Pine Street to the high school.
Originally our school was the only school in Sebring and contained the high school as well as the elementary school. In 1955, Woodlawn Elementary School opened and at that time, those of us who were in Jr. and Sr. High School found ourselves attending some of our classes in the same rooms where we spent first through sixth grade. On the first day of school we went to the auditorium. One of the honors that was given to seniors was that we came into the auditorium last and got to sit in the first few rows at every assembly and we got to leave before everyone else.
Adding to my excitement that Monday morning on the first day of school, was that I was a majorette for the first time. I had worked hard and was finally chosen to be on the squad the year before. We had a great squad of girls and we worked and practiced long hours. We did a different dance at every home game half-time show. We were proud of the costumes some of our mothers made for us. One of our favorites was our “Charleston dresses.” We had them hidden under our regular uniforms and just before the half-time show, we went to the sideline and took off our uniform top and pulled down the costume. They were all in different colors and we had added gloves and long necklaces when we changed. The crowd loved our dance. Our band was so popular that we were invited to march in parades all over the state.
Our Blue Streak Football team had a great year and brought home another Ridge Conference Championship when we beat our rivals, the Avon Park Red Devils, 20-7 in the Homecoming game the night before Thanksgiving.
Every night I came down the stairs and turned right toward the Circle. On the corner was the Highlands Bank building and next door to it was the Circle Sweet Shop one of my favorite places. The sweet shop had a Coca-Cola machine that was so cold the cokes were half frozen. (We had slushies before 7-11.) I was on my way to Fisher’s Restaurant. The restaurant was owned by my Aunt Dorothy and her husband Fisher Sauls. Uncle Fisher employed all three of his sisters-in-law, my Aunt Ruby Bissland was the cashier along with my cousin, Gene Sauls. Aunt Nell Belcher worked the early shift and my mother Sophie Reed worked the night shift. I would sit at the counter to eat my supper and I always had a piece of chocolate pie for dessert.
I also spent a lot of time at the “show.” That is what we called the Florida Theatre. It was located on North Ridgewood Drive, so I could walk there. On the way I walked past all of the businesses on North Ridgewood. (I wish I could remember all of them.) Walker Chevrolet was on the corner of Ridgewood and Pine Street and across the street was the Post Office. The movie changed several times a week and with my student card, admission was 14 cents.
From January thru April the band gave a concert every Sunday afternoon at the City Pier Band Shell (now demolished).
In February, I tried out and got one of the lead parts in our senior class play, “Ghost Wanted.”
In March at the Sebring Grand Prix our band performed before the start of the race and played the national anthem. It was an honor to march in front of so many people.
The senior class was in charge of selling the race programs. The more programs we sold, the more profit we made toward our senior class trip in April.
I can’t remember the month, but I was very proud when the student body voted for my cousin, Sylvia Belcher, as the most popular girl at SHS. We had a dance when Sylvia was crowned Miss Sebring High.
It was an honor to be chosen by the senior class to be a Senior Notable in our annual yearbook. I was chosen along with Lewie Powers as “Best Looking.”
April was a very busy month. We went on our senior class trip during the Easter break. We left on Wednesday, April 13 and rode all night on the Silver Meteor to Washington D.C. We spent the day there, toured the capitol and had our picture taken in front of the capitol building. It was a great day and we got back to the train to continue our trip to New York. It was my first trip to New York City and I was excited to see the sights. On Easter Sunday we went to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, It was quite an experience to see something so magnificent. Sunday night we were back on the train and on our way home.
A few days later was our Junior-Senior Banquet and Prom. It was a tradition in our school for the junior class to host the seniors. The theme was ”Oriental Gardens” and the junior class did a great job with the decorations. The dance was at the Woodlawn Elementary School cafeteria. I went alone to the banquet and Errol surprised me just before the dance. He was on duty at the fire station, so I wasn’t expecting him. Chief Thurman Haywood, told him, “go surprise your girl,’ and let him off for a few hours.
May brought in another trip. The band went to St. Petersburg for state contest. We made superior in concert, sight-reading and marching. The crowd loved the Charleston Dance that the majorettes performed once again. It was also kind of sad for me, because it was my last performance as a majorette. I will always be thankful to Paul Gustat, our band director, for teaching me how to play the clarinet. It was such an honor to be a member of the Sebring High School Band. Another great thing about that trip was that my mother got to go along as a chaperone. Mama had supported me through all of my years in the band, washing and ironing my white skirt, and keeping everything clean. She had never been anywhere with us, because as a single mother, she was always working to support me, so it was a big thrill for her to be on that trip. What a wonderful memory.
At the end of May, Errol Lanier asked me to marry him. We had dated off and on for three years, so it didn’t surprise anyone when we announced we were getting married. I went to the ball park, because he was playing in a semi-pro baseball game. He came over to the fence and said, ”your ring is in the glove compartment if you want it.” So romantic.
Sunday, June 5, 1960 was the Baccalaureate service in the high school auditorium.
On the last day of school we sang our class song with the words that had been written for us to the tune of “Harbor Lights,” then we left the auditorium as seniors and students of Sebring High School for the last time.
June 10, 1960 was graduation day. I was excited and happy and I was ready to begin the rest of my life. I didn’t know that in the future I would realize how lucky I was to have been born and raised in this wonderful town and to go to a school that would be a part of my life forever. It has been 60 years and our old school building is gone now, it was demolished in 1979, but I will always love that old building with the wooden floors and staircases, it lives in my heart and I will never forget.
(On June 30, 1960, Errol and I were married at First Baptist Church in the “glass building.” We will be celebrating our 60th anniversary this year.)