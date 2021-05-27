The Highlands County NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) held their Community Care Day on Saturday, May 22. It was a beautiful sunny day which encouraged a very nice turnout.
The NAACP, which was founded in 1909, is actively leading the fight for equality and justice in this country. They focus on advocacy and inclusion with equal rights for all.
The event was open to all people in our community and offered a day of music, fun, food and information.
“This event is geared to the entire family focusing on high school seniors that are not interested in taking the college route to a career choice,” said Angel Wiggins, president of the Highlands County NAACP. “Today is all about our community.”
“This was an initiative for those teens that have passed the Boys and Girls Club levels,” said Cindy Bowser, chairman of the Highlands County Boys and Girls Clubs.
Teens and their families could visit different tables filled with information that could assist them in their future endeavors. Positive Medical Transport had a table with two representatives; Chris Davies (EMT) and Trish Richardson (Dispatch).
“We’re looking for drivers, dispatchers, EMTs and Paramedics,” said Davies. “We offer a program where you can participate in specialized training after six months of employment.”
Lt. Tyson is a familiar figure in the community, with his warm and welcoming smile. He is with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department’s COPS Program.
“COPS stands for Community Orientated Police Services. It’s really COPS ADAPT. ADAPT stands for Achieving Diversity and Public Trust,” said Tyson. “We go out into the community and reach out providing education and regaining trust. We’re all trying to get back ownership of our community. The police are part of the community. We’re working to restore the relationships and identify new ways to reach out to each other.”
There were games out on the field at MLK Park. Cornhole, dart golf, football and others were being played with some of the Sheriff’s Deputies participating with the kids.
“We’ve also got hot dogs, chips and drinks for everyone!” said Wiggins.
Sheriff Paul Blackman made a welcome appearance at the event. “We’re excited to partner with the NAACP and also to do a little recruiting while we’re here.” The Sheriff’s department was looking for interested new recruits.
iMAD (I Make a Difference) had an informational booth. “We are educators in Highlands County. During the summer we teach SEL ‘Social Emotional Learning’. This involves communication, responsible learning, positive relationships and self-management. We’re also part of the Rural Health Network.”
Sari Crews, Recruitment and Retention Coordinator for Adult Education, with SFSC was there. “We want to be partners in their progress. We’re offering GED preparation courses and ESOL (English as a Second Language) classes. We’re all working together to benefit the Heartland.”
Tikia McRae and Carla Miller had information on the Avon Park Community Child Development Center.
“We’re a child care center with Head Start, school readiness and enrichment programs for age six weeks to five years,” said McRae.
Peace River Center Victim Services in Sebring, had Lakeisha Olds and Gloria Forbes there to answer questions.
The NAACP had a few tables of their own offering a variety of information for all ages. Representing the Highlands County NAACP were Wiggins, Robbin Smith, Pat Henderson (Political Action Chair), Davette Thompson (Health Committee Chair), Roxie McMillion (Education Chair) and Brenda Gray. Susie Johnson was also part of the group coordinating the event.