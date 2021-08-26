The Pavilion on Little Lake Jackson was turned into a tropical getaway for the NAACP 10th Annual Freedom Fund Gala on Saturday.
Palm fronds were part of the table centerpiece with the colors of green and gold the theme of the evening. In addition to the tropical décor, the food was a mixture of Caribbean and African delicacies.
Foods were catered by Chef Jacob Lyons and his team. Lyons formed the anti-hunger group, Glory. He also works with Hands for Homeless.
Appetizers, like West African shrimp and grits and Moroccan carrot salad and entrees like jerked fried chicken and whole red snapper, gave the evening an elegant flair.
Crystal Bryant was the Mistress of Ceremony for the evening. Susie Johnson gave the invocation followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the Negro National Anthem. “May we forever stand, true to our God, true to our native land.”
The Trap Live Band provided some lively music prior to serving dinner. NAACP VP and Event Chair Aisha Alayande spoke about the history of the NAACP.
“We are the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the nation with roots going back to 1909. We need to help our youth understand how important education is as well as learning about equality, integrity, peace and love.”
Attorney Sara Jones was the keynote speaker. She is a native of Central Florida, born and raised in Lake Wales. She maintains a personal injury and criminal defense firm there.
“We need to form a foundation of justice, freedom and respect for ourselves and others. Justice is what love looks like in public. We have to help young people understand their role. This change starts with just one person.”
Five Frances Jean Summers scholarships were awarded to young people in Highlands County. According to NAACP Education Chair Roxie Millon, the fund had enough to award three $1,000 scholarships. Two others were deserving, but their scholarships needed to be funded.
The Duncan Family Foundation, led by Bob and Caroline Duncan, stepped up to the plate and offered to fund two $1,000 scholarships.
The recipients included Aiana Redding (AP), Dashawna Taylor (AP), Cali Zimmerman (SB), Nigel Kitson (SB) and Kevin Watson (LP).
“Education is our future. I worked to get an education and it made me fairly successful. I hate to see young kids waste a great opportunity to further their education just because they don’t have funds to do so,” said Bob Duncan.
“Each scholarship recipient gets a special support bag. Inside is a letter and a promise to support them over the next two years so they can succeed,” said Wiggins.
Awards were presented by Caroline Duncan, McMillon and Wiggins.
Each year the NAACP presents the Gwen Sanders-Hill Award to an individual who has made a huge difference in giving back to their community.
This year’s recipient was Donald Gordon. Gordon is an Avon Park native. He pursued a degree in Sports Management, but was unable to finish due to family obligations. He understands the struggle of a Black man finding solid employment.
He now owns Donald Gordon, LLC, Land Clearing. His company offers opportunities to others and helps make them successful. He focuses on helping our youth and has been involved in the local Boys and Girls Club and helping find sponsors for youth sports teams.
“Donald is a man of Avon Park. He will do anything to help others and works to strengthen the youth in Highlands County. He will always say, ‘I’ll take care of that’ and I know he will,” said Wiggins.
“I don’t need an award. I do it because I love the people in our community. I give thanks to the Lord and the NAACP,” said Gordon.
Wiggins gave some motivating closing remarks. Rev. George Miller, Pastor of Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring, gave the Benediction.