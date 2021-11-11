AVON PARK — The Veteran’s Affairs Branch of the Highlands County NAACP hosted a Veterans Recognition Luncheon on Saturday November 6th at the Southside Veterans Garden. This lovely tree-shaded park is located at Tulane Drive and South Verona Avenue in Avon Park.
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, ‘Veterans Day is observed on November 11th in commemoration of the signing of the Armistice that ended WWI. The hostilities officially ended in 1918 at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.’ https://www.farmersalmanac.com
Many people are confused as to the spelling of the day. According to the Department of Defense website, Veterans Day is the correct spelling. There is no apostrophe as the day doesn’t not belong to any one veteran – it is a day for all veterans. https://www.defense.gov/News/Feature-Stories/story/Article/1675470/5-facts-to-know-about-veterans-day/
Veterans Day is not the same as Memorial Day. It is easily confused though. Memorial Day is a time to remember those who gave their lives for their county during battle.
Allen Knight (US Army Retired) served his country for many years. “I was in Germany for nine years, spent seven years at Ft. Carson, Colorado and four years in North Carolina. I was a hydraulic mechanic and weapons loader. I loaded bombs onto the aircraft.”
Lewis Cooper (US Army, Vietnam Veteran) said that joining the service was the best decision he ever made. “I try to urge young people that if they have no interest in college, the military is their best bet. I was a platoon leader. In Vietnam, there really were no officers. I supervised 44 soldiers.”
Errol Taver (US Army Retired) comes from a family of those who served many years in the military. “I was in the air defense, working with artillery. I was the missile guy for 21 years. I retired as a Lt. Colonel. My brother served for 36 years in the Air Force, also retired as a Lt. Colonel. My daughter spent 24 years in the Army.”
The program began with Lewis Cooper and Alfred Norton presiding. After the Pledge of Allegiance and the Invocation by Pastor Herbert Sykes of the Carolina Avenue Church of Christ, scripture was read by Errol Taver (Old Testament) and Thelma Foster (New Testament).
Brenda Gray, who is on the City of Avon Park Council and with the NAACP Veterans Affairs, greeted the veterans and guests attending the luncheon.
Marshell Johnson (US Army) told about his trip to Washington, DC. “I took a trip to see the wall. If you have a chance to go there and see it, it will make a big impact on you.”
Alfred Nolton introduced guest speaker First Sargent Carol West (US Air Force Retired).
“I’m here to talk about Veterans benefits,” said West. “A lot of people don’t know what they’re entitled to. I want to help educate them on benefits that are available to those who served.
“Let us all remember that Veterans Day is about honoring our men and women that served our country. Freedom is not free!”
The luncheon menu included ribs, fried fish and baked beans. Dessert was a sheet cake. Cold beverages were available. Music was supplied by KISS radio.
“I’m so happy that we’re able to be outside again where we get to see a lot of people, “said Nolton. “There are so many veterans in Highlands County. We plan on doing more events outside. People drive by and stop in to see what’s going on and that’s always good.”
A sincere thanks to all of our veterans who served our country. Highlands County salutes you.