AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Veterans Affairs Committee hosted an event for veterans to observe Flag Day. All veterans were invited to this special event on Saturday, June 11.
It was held at the Southside Veterans Garden located at the intersection of Tulane Drive and S. Verona Avenue in Avon Park. The garden is a pie-shaped wedge of land that was made into a lovely memorial park. There are plenty of shade trees and a tree-shaded pergola with benches. In the late 1960’s there was a house on that land owned by Joanne Rivers.
Flag Day is a day honoring the national flag and is observed on June 14. This is the date in 1777 when the United Stated approved the design for its first national flag.
“We celebrate Flag Day because we are Americans and love America,” said Brenda Gray, former city council member, membership chair for the NAACP and executive director for the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless.
“We try to do things to get our community involved. We like to feed people and love to see the veterans get together.”
Michael Orr was an Air Force Veteran who attended. “I was born in Alabama and was raised in Minnesota. I was a crash rescue fireman. I had to retire due to health issues and now I enjoy fishing.”
“We just had our Memorial Day celebration a few weeks ago to honor our veterans,” said Pat Henderson. “It’s an honor to be here to recognize Flag Day and give thanks to our veterans for their service, dedication and sacrifice. Thanks also from the NAACP to all of them and their families in the name of freedom.”
Be sure to watch for information on the NAACP Freedom Fund Gala which will be held this fall. It is a very special event with great motivational speakers as well.
Gerald Jones was a 20-year Army veteran who attended. He was in combat arms and was an armor. Today he was the popular grill master cooking up some fine hot dogs.
Friends Alexander Council, a former Army engineer and Prince Martin, former communications radio operator, attended with Martin’s wife, Roberta.
Marshall Johnson was in the Army for three years as a grave registrar. He was visiting with other veterans at the event, enjoying the afternoon.
The event was a nice way to celebrate Flag Day and another opportunity for local veterans to visit with each other. Thank you to all of our local veterans for your service to our county!