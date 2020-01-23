LAKE PLACID — Want to do something different and have a wonderful day? Well, the Lake Placid Garden Club has a great idea. They want you to join them on a bus trip to the fabulous Naples Botanical Gardens. The event will be Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Here are the particulars: Cost is only $63 per person. That includes the bus fare, admission to the Gardens, a docent tour guide and a boxed lunch. The bus will depart from Stuart Park in Lake Placid at 7:15 a.m., and the return is approximately 5:30 p.m.
You don’t have to be a Garden Club member. You just have to love beautiful flowers, plants, and gardens. Naples Botanical Gardens boosts of a 170-acre nature sanctuary. It’s described as a ‘World Class’ garden paradise. Each section of the park has a theme.
The included lunch has two choices — a Turkey Sandwich or Rice Noodles and Chicken Salad. Plus, you get either chips or fresh baked bread, along with a cookie and bottled water.
So, if you happen to have Feb. 18 off, or are retired, or are a visiting snowbird, this getaway will make for a memorable experience. Men and women are welcome! Just call Sharon Diaz at 863-531-0060 or 863-840-0232.