AVON PARK — The 12 Hours of Sebring may have been postponed, high school and college sports are on hiatus for the time and the world so turned upside down that Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one thing has remained constant and true to their fans in the face of adversity.
That would be NASGRASS and the world of lawnmower racing, as March 13 and 14 they treated a packed capacity (no 6-foot social distances here) to watch some of the fastest mowers in the United States and England compete in the two-day event.
And with that and the pleasant weather, it was hours of fun on both days for both the drivers and the spectators who arrived in person and watched on a Facebook Live feed.
With that being said, the winners for the various classifications for the Friday and Saturday feature races are as follows:
• In the youngest group, the Mini-Mows, Jaynah Pollard dominated the weekend winning on both nights, though Tyler Wallace made her earn it as he spent 20 laps on her bumper waiting for her to make a mistake that never came. Wallace finished second in both races and Kaitlyn Chancey finished a close third in both events.
• The Mini-Mow Pro (MMP) also saw a repeat winner in both the Friday and Saturday night features as Blaine Pollard held off Morgan Vaughn and Kaylee Maze. Maze finished second on Friday and third on Saturday. Vaughn finished second on Saturday. Rylee Wallace finished third on Friday night.
• The Grand Prix Kids (GPK) had Dylan Robinson taking the checkered flag on both nights with Nicholas Paccione finishing second on Friday and Colby Pate finishing second on Saturday.
• Gracie Enos won both nights in the JP class.
• Candice Wyman took the honors both nights in the IMOW class.
• The KARTS have become more popular each year, making the competition tougher and it showed during the two-day event as Hagen Pollard won on Friday night but did not crack the top 5 on Saturday. Mike Castronovo won on Saturday, but did not place in the top on Friday. Robbie Holland showed consistency with a third on Friday and a second place finish on Saturday.
• In the CP class, Colby Pate won both nights with Bruce Runyun, Tommy Flynn, and David Curtis finishing second, third and fourth both night respectively. On Saturday, Flynn led most of the race before spinning out, which allowed Pate to lead the lead with only a few laps left in the race.
• In the AP class, Lauren Filos won on Friday and fell to second on Saturday behind Mike Piccione.
• Wes Pyburn brought back a machine that he sold years ago and bought back to race and win in the Grand Prix Twin (GPT) on Friday night. Kevin Watkins, who finished second on Friday, won on Saturday as Pyburn did not finish and Michael Graves, a Sebring local, took the second spot.
• Hagen Pollard swept the FX Novice class as he dips his toes in different classifications with Pate finishing second on Friday and Reed Wallace finishing second on Saturday.
• The Grand Prix (GP) class had two races on Friday with Derrick Robinson winning the first one and Dustin Music taking the second. Neither were a factor on Saturday and local racer Ken Wayman earned the checkered flag.
• SP class saw different winners as Wally Bender finished first on Friday and third on Saturday, Bruce Runyon finished second on Friday and first on Saturday.
• Colten Miller won both Friday and Saturday in the BP class.
In the three fastest groups, none saw a repeat winner from Friday night.
• In the FXL class, Matt Garner won on Friday and fell to fourth on Saturday. Becky Kuhfeldt won on Saturday with Jimmy Black and Stacey swapping second third places on the two nights.
• The FXS class had two races on Friday night with Mike Enos winning the first one and Ben Blalock winning the second. Neither could catch up to Randy Gandy on Saturday as he took the checkered flag with Miller finishing second.
• In the FXT, Wes Pyburn found himself stuck in the middle of Derrick Robinson and Joey Chambers both nights with second place finishes. Robinson placed first on Friday Night with Chambers finishing third and Chambers won on Saturday night with Robinson finishing third.
The Avon Park Mower Plex will see action again on April 11, 2020 with a 6 p.m. start time.