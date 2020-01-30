In December, Natalyse Orozco, who is 5 years old from Primera Iglesia Hispana Assemblies of God, called her grandma, Daisy Dominguez, and told her “Grandma, tomorrow we have to go visit the little old people at the nursing home and we need to pray for them because some of them don’t have anyone and that’s what God wants us to do. And we need to take a little Christmas tree because someone might not have one.”
In July of 2019, just six months prior, Natalyse lost her dad in a bad car accident. She found her comfort in God. She loves to sing at the altar. She says when she grows up she wants to be a worshipper and worship God with all her heart because she is going to help him save the world.
Natalyse visited two special women at Kenilworth Rehab, holding their hand and praying for their healing.
“We have to love others and visit them because they are lonely and it makes them happy,” she said to them. The smiles on their faces were priceless.