1. Archbold Biological Station at Red Hill — July 18, 2007. 123 Main Drive, Venus.
2. Avon Park Historic District — March 22, 1990. Main Street from South Delaney Ave. to U.S. 27, Avon Park.
3. Central Station — Aug. 14, 1989. 301 North Mango Street, Sebring.
4. Elizabeth Haines House — Oct. 14, 1993. 605 Summit Drive, Sebring.
5. Edward Hainz House — Aug. 14, 1989. 155 West Center Ave., Sebring.
6. Harder Hall — June 20, 1990. 3300 Golfview Drive, Sebring.
7. Highlands County Courthouse — Aug. 14, 1989. 430 South Commerce Ave., Sebring.
8. Highlands Hammock State Park and Florida Botanical Gardens & Arboretum — Oct. 16, 2018. 5931 Hammock Road, Sebring.
9. Highway Park Cemetery — June 1, 2020. 202, 204, and 206 Crestmore Drive, Lake Placid vicinity.
10. Kenilworth Lodge — June 20, 2000. 836 S. Lakeview Drive, Sebring.
11. Old Lake Placid Atlantic Coast Line Railroad Depot — Jan. 4, 1993. 19 Park Avenue West, Lake Placid.
12. Old Pinecrest Hotel — March 24, 2000. 1609 South Lake Lotela Drive, Avon Park (Demolished).
13. Old Seaboard Air Line Depot — March 16, 1990. East Center Avenue, Sebring.
14. Santa Rosa Hotel — May 8, 2017. 509 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring.
15. Sebring Downtown Historic District — March 16, 1990. Circle Drive and Ridgewood Drive From Mango Street to Magnolia Avenue, Sebring.
16. H. Orvel Sebring House — Aug. 14, 1989. 483 South Lakeview Drive, Sebring.
17. Paul L. Vinson House — Aug. 14, 1989. 309 North Lakeview Drive, Sebring.