WASHINGTON, D.C. – For its second major grant announcement of fiscal year 2021, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has distributed over $88 million in recommended grants to organizations in all 50 states and jurisdictions.
Grants to organizations in three funding categories are included in this round: Grants for Arts Projects, Our Town, and State and Regional Partnerships.
“As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations re-engage fully with partners and audiences,” said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. “While the arts, whether through books, movies, or online performances and programs, have been a sustaining force for many throughout the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure.”
Grants for Arts Projects
Grants for Arts Projects (GAP) is the principal grant category of the National Endowment for the Arts, supporting public engagement with, and access to, various forms of art across the nation, the creation of excellent art, learning in the arts at all stages of life, and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.
Matching grants in this category range from $10,000 to $100,000, cover 13 artistic disciplines, and are for organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC. In July 2020, the agency received 1,924 eligible GAP applications. Approved for funding are 1,172 projects totaling over $27 million.
Recommended grants this round support a range of activities, including: South Florida State College ($10,000) to support a series of free, culturally diverse performances for the 2021-2022 season.
“South Florida State College is committed to bringing the performing arts to all members of our community,” said Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs at South Florida State College. “On June 19 at 7 p.m., SFSC will present Rudram Dance Company which is funded by the NEA. We hope to see families attend this entertaining dance performance.” Tickets are available now online at sfscARTS.org.
The next deadline for organizations interested in applying for Grants for Arts Projects is July 8, 2021; visit arts.gov for more information.
State and Regional Partnership Agreements
In partnership with the state and jurisdictional arts agencies (SAAs) and regional arts organizations (RAOs), the NEA provides federal support for projects that benefit local communities.
The Partnership Agreements for the state arts agencies provide funds to address priorities identified at the state level and help to cultivate a strong statewide arts infrastructure and position the arts in a broad range of areas such as cultural tourism, community revitalization, economic development, education, and health and human services.
The regional arts organizations, each representing a geographic grouping of states, assist the Arts Endowment in distributing funds and programs nationally through touring and other activities that are responsive to the needs of the region.
Each year, 40% of the agency’s grantmaking funds are designated for state arts agencies, regional arts organizations, and national service organizations that support the work of the states and regions. A total of $56.7 million is recommended for these partners in FY 2021, with $45.7 million of that total designated for the state arts agencies. Each SAA and RAO matches its Arts Endowment funding on at least a 1:1 basis.