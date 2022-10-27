SEBRING — Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 from 5 — 8 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Neighborhood Church Sebring will host their first ever Fall Fest at 3599 Thunderbird Road. The event will feature Chubby Wubby’s food truck, Charlie Creek Coffee Company and more.
They are celebrating the change of seasons and you are invited! Fall Fest is a free, family-oriented event with fun for the whole family, ages 0-99! Come enjoy a time of bounce houses, staged photo-ops, games, a scavenger hunt and lots of yummy snacks. Bring your family, friends, and neighbors to enjoy this time of year on their front yard at Neighborhood Church.
Part of an international fellowship of churches, they celebrate a heritage of commitment to Biblical truth, Biblical relationships, and shared Biblical mission to invite their neighbors to meet and follow Jesus.
They are also one church with three congregations, as they work closely with their congregations that they sometimes call “campuses” in Lakeland and Ocala. Neighborhood Church is a multi-generational expression of the body of Christ.