Looking for new things to keep your family entertained at home?
Try checking out one of the new board games available at the three Highlands County Public Library branches.
Many games were donated to the libraries. Some were added to the collection in the children’s area, and the rest will be in the main area of the library for teens and adults.
If the game you want isn’t available at your local branch, ask a staff member to help you place a request for the one you’d like.
Some of the games you can check out are:
- Scattergories
- Taboo
- Trial by Trolley
- Clue
- Unstable Unicorns
- Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition
- Trash Pandas
And many more!
Each family can check out one game at a time.
If you want another tabletop family activity, you can also borrow puzzles from the libraries. The puzzles do not need to be checked out – just choose the one(s) you want and let a staff member know how many you’re borrowing, then bring them back when you’re done.
The games and puzzles can be returned in the bookdrop.
If you borrow a puzzle or game and find out that pieces are missing, please leave a note to let the staff members know how many are missing.
Many puzzles were recently donated to the Sebring branch, so you may notice new options the next time you visit.
There are also many framed puzzles on display at the Sebring branch, donated by Mike Miller. Mr. Miller wants families to enjoy seeing the puzzles, and said that if anyone would like to take a puzzle, they can.
If you see a framed puzzle hanging at the Sebring branch that you would like to take home, ask a staff member and they will help you.