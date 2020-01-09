Happy New Year, everyone! I hope you had a great time with family, friends, and loved ones (and yes, pets do count). Are you ready for, not just a brand new year, but a whole new decade? I say 2020 deserves some celebration. What better way to kick it off than to hit the ground with a running start, so to speak. I’ve done a little research to bring you the latest and greatest, most hip and trending diet and exercise books to help with that 2020 motivation.
Our first book came highly recommended to me by a member of our Lake Placid Memorial Library staff who has her finger on the pulse, let me tell you. “How Not to Diet: The Groundbreaking Science of Healthy, Permanent Weight Loss” by Dr. Michael Greger was just published in December. “Every month seems to bring a trendy new diet or weight loss fad — and yet obesity rates continue to rise, and with it a growing number of diseases and health problems. It’s time for a different approach. ‘ Enter Dr. Michael Greger, the internationally-renowned nutrition expert, physician, and founder of Nutritionfacts.org.
“Author of the mega bestselling ‘How Not to Die,’ Dr. Greger now turns his attention to the latest research on the leading causes — and remedies — of obesity. ‘How Not to Diet’ goes beyond food to identify 21 weight-loss accelerators available to our bodies, incorporating the latest discoveries in cutting-edge areas like chronobiology to reveal the factors that maximize our natural fat-burning capabilities.”
“Dressing on the Side (and Other Diet Myths Debunked): 11 Science-Based Ways to Eat More, Stress Less, and Feel Great about Your Body” by Jaclyn London, the nutrition director of Good Housekeeping magazine, “debunks the diet myths and mental blocks that keep you from reaching your health and weight-loss goals. Filled with accessible information, simple strategies, and practical application of scientific research, London breaks what’s at the heart of the issue and offers tools, short-cuts, and solutions that work within any scenario, including: using your schedule to inform your food choices, identifying ‘fake’ nutrition news, eating to feel satisfied, not just ‘full,’ and making the choice to eat dessert — daily.”
“The Blue Zones Solution: Eating and Living Like the World’s Healthiest People” by internationally recognized researcher and explorer Dan Buettner “reveals how to transform your health using smart eating and lifestyle habits gleaned from new research on the diets, eating habits, and lifestyle practices of the communities he’s identified as ‘Blue Zones’ — those places with the world’s longest-lived, and thus healthiest, people, including locations such as Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula; Ikaria, Greece; and Loma Linda, California.”
“Bigger Leaner Stronger: The Simple Science of Building the Ultimate Male Body” by Michael Matthews and its counterpart by the same author, “Thinner Leaner Stronger: The Simple Science of Building the Ultimate Female Body,” are Amazon.com best-sellers that are chock full of tips and routines to get you looking and feeling your best in no time.
The best part about all of these books? You can try them out for free at your local library and save your hard-earned money for other things. We hope you’ll visit your Avon Park, Sebring, or Lake Placid branch soon and snatch one of these great starts or one of the many others we have available.