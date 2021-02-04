Foo Fighters’ 10th album was originally supposed to be released last year but was one of many projects delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But on Friday, Feb. 5, the Grammy-winning rockers will drop their 9-track effort “Medicine at Midnight,” which features the singles “Shame Shame,” “No Son of Mine” and “Waiting on a War.”
The album was produced by Greg Kurstin, who helped the Foos on their last full-length release, 2017’s “Concrete and Gold,” as well as writing and producing for Adele, Sia, Kelly Clarkson, Beck, Maren Morris and more stars.