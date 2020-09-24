Have you ever finished a book and wished you could stay connected to the story for a little longer?
Now you’ll be able to with the Highlands County public libraries’ new curated reading experiences, called “Books & Beyond” and “It’s Lit!”
Books & Beyond
The adult reading experience, called Books & Beyond, will begin in October. Each month, the libraries will recommend a book or series that you can read by checking out physical books or ebooks. But reading a new book is only part of the experience.
The libraries will also suggest related books and/or DVDs, both fiction and nonfiction. You can also pick up a packet that contains instructions for fun activities connected to the recommended book(s).
For example, the October packet will include a recipe and an easy DIY project that you can do yourself or with your kids or grandkids.
Each month’s reading experience will also include a recommended online activity.
And if you’re not interested in a certain book, you can ask for the previous month’s packet instead.
It’s Lit!
Children can participate in the fourth-sixth grade curated reading experience, called “It’s Lit!,” which began this month. Each month, the libraries will recommend a book and provide a handout with a recommended reading plan, activities, and discussion topics.
September’s recommended book is “The Explorer” by Katherine Rundell, which has an Accelerated Reader level of 4.5 and is worth 9.0 AR points. This month’s activities are making paper airplanes, baking banana cake, and learning about rainforests online.
Visit your local branch to pick up a handout. The children’s areas are now open at all three libraries, but learning computers are not available and seating may not be available at all branches.
Hours & pick up options
If you use the libraries’ curbside or walk-up services and want to participate, just let the library staff member know when you call ahead. Staff can tell you what that month’s recommended book/series is, and can include a packet in your bag.
Current hours for the three Highlands County library branches are:
- Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to come into the libraries
- Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to use the curbside or walk-up services
Staff ask that you please call ahead if you are coming for curbside or walk-up so they can have your items ready for you when you get there.
For information on Books & Beyond, It’s Lit! or any other library activities, call your local public library: Avon Park Public Library, 863-452-3803; Lake Placid Memorial Library, 863-699-3705, or Sebring Public Library, 863-402-6716.