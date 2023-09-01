I’m about to age myself here, but do you remember those good old days before Amazon when the mall used to be the “it” place? If you don’t, just know it was a great time. They used to have an arcade and, as a child and teen, I and everyone else I knew loved going there. I remember the Soul Calibur machine they had (for those that don’t know, it’s a fighting game) as well as air hockey, among other things.
A couple of my friends used to play Soul Calibur at that arcade a lot and even went on to compete in tournaments where they represented our fantastic county well. Incidentally, we all still live in and love Highlands County and we are all still gamers.
Anyway, I got to thinking back on those times recently while updating a few spaces here at your Lake Placid Memorial Library. If you had told me back then that I would be using my geeky knowledge and proclivities to redesign library spaces I would have said you were crazy, but here I am now, living proof that even your strangest hobby can help you make a difference one day.
Here at your Lake Placid branch we have created a much-needed area for our local teenagers, as well as updated our children’s computer room. You can now find every teen collection from fiction to manga in one central area, as well as some comfy new couches and themed rugs. Our many puzzlers will be happy to note that with this new arrangement, we have quadrupled the available space for puzzles too.
As for our children’s computer room, let me tell you, it is filled with good stuff. Right now, we have two arcade machines, a claw machine, and a foosball table with more cool things coming soon. So, OK, that arcade in the mall might be long gone but we’re bringing it to you here today at the library. The best part is, it’s all for free.
None of this would be possible without the generous support of The Friends of the Lake Placid Memorial Library, an all-volunteer organization dedicated to the library and its mission of providing access, information and resources to our wonderful community.
Each library in Highlands County has its own Friends group. Visit Lake Placid or Avon Park’s gently used Friend’s bookstore inside their branches or Sebring’s at 117 E. Center Ave. just off the Circle in Sebring. Avon Park’s Friend’s bookstore is open Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sebring’s is open Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And here in Lake Placid, ours is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Keep an eye out for adult and teen programming at your Lake Placid branch as well as the Quarterly Book Club meeting at 10 a.m., Sept. 7, at all branches.