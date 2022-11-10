Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with rain likely. High 76F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.