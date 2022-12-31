New Year’s is just around the corner and most of us will usher it in with family and friends. We will sing “Auld Lange Syne” and kiss at midnight. New Year’s Eve and day are filled with traditions and superstitions, even among those who claim they are not superstitious. Most of us will still participate in a ritual just in case there’s something to it.
Many Americans stay up late on New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest to watch the lighted ball drop in Times Square in New York City. Before Seacrest, Dick Clark was our companion.
The tradition of New Year’s Eve dates back to 1904 when the first celebration took place. That inaugural event ended with a massive fireworks display. Two years later the city had banned fireworks so a big iron ball with wood ablaze was dropped. That was the predecessor to the lighted ball we have now.
Kissing at midnight is traced back to ancient Europe. Kissing ensures the recipients will not be lonely throughout the year, legend says. The opposite is true for those who refuse to pucker up.
In the South, a New Year’s Day good luck dinner would not be complete without black-eyed peas and pork or cabbage. Even if it does not bring luck, it’s still a tasty tradition. Many countries have traditions of eating round foods on New Year’s day. The round foods represent coins and the cycle of life.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, resolutions began with the Babylonians in 2600 B.C. Made every year with the best of intentions, resolutions are often broken by February.
In Comrie, Scotland, the Comrie Flambeaux Procession takes place.
Spectators watch as eight massive torches of fire pass through the town. Upon reaching the River Earn, the balls of fire are hurled in, supposedly warding off evil spirits.
Residents in many Latin countries wear brightly colored underwear to attract the fortune that they are seeking. Yellow is worn for prosperity and red is worn for those seeking romance. Green promises to bring health, while white is worn for peace and harmony.
Perhaps the most popular song that no one really knows the words to is sung with gusto at midnight; that song is “Auld Lange Syne.” Every year we butcher this song about good times that have passed.
Whether you are superstitious or not, celebrate the New Year with friends and family close by. And, if your choose to celebrate New Year’s Eve with some bubbly, remember to choose a designated driver to get you home safely.