Come Halloween, television networks and streaming services offer their curated takes on frightening flicks worth watching. Some are horror masterpieces and others campy classics. Film studios continue to release horror films each year — and 2022 is no different. Here are some recently released horror movies and others slated for release in the months to come.
Scream (2022): Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette return to reprise roles they made famous 25 years ago. A new killer dons the “ghostface” mask and terrorizes a California town. Screams undoubtedly ensue.
Hellbender (2021): A teen and her mother reside in the woods and pursue a passion for making music. A chance encounter with another teen has Izzy learning about a connection between her family and witchcraft, which causes a rift with her mother.
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022): The sequel to the 1974 hit arrives streaming on Netflix. A new group of victims unknowingly disrupt Leatherface’s home and are in for a gruesome surprise.
Fresh (2022): Noa finally meets what appears to be the ideal guy in Steve during a meet-cute in the supermarket. They exchange numbers and begin a relationship, planning to head away for the weekend. The rosy glow of their relationship soon extinguishes when Steve’s warped desires come to the surface.
The Requin (2022): A romantic trip goes south when a couple’s villa is swept to sea during a storm. The couple is forced to do what it takes to survive. The added horror comes from sharks circling them below.
Umma (2022): This supernatural thriller tells the story of Amanda, a quiet beekeeper who receives her mother’s ashes from South Korea. She is told that the mother’s “anger will grow as long as she remains in the box.” Soon after Amanda is tormented by her mother’s spirit.
Morbius (2022): This offering from Marvel tells the tale of Michael Morbius. When he tries to cure himself of a rare blood disorder, Morbius actually turns himself into a living vampire, blurring the lines between good and evil.
Choose or Die (2022): Viewers will ponder if a video game actually can kill. That’s because young student Kayla stumbles upon an old game from the 1980s that mirrors the “choose your own adventure” books of the era. It offers a $125,000 cash prize to the winner. Having been laid off, Kayla begins play, only to discover that what occurs in the game has very real consequences in her real life.
Studio 666 (2022): The rock band Foo Fighters moves into a California mansion to record an album. However, that abode is steeped not only in rock and roll memories, but some grisly history as well.
