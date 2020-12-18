LAKE PLACID — Frankie Flowers, 37, and Jake Farrell, 43, have been artists for over 26 years. Their modalities include rock, film, metal, plastics, silver, trees and more. Between the two, they work in over 25 art mediums.
Last week, Flowers, with Farrell’s assistance, turned a huge water oak into a soaring eagle with its wing spread over an American flag. They did it using chisels and a chainsaw.
Flowers learned the trade from his grandfather, “Mountain Dan” Smathers, after whom he named his company.
“I took an apprenticeship from him in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Grandpa passed the family craft to me. He was a minister and wanted me to be more than a carver, but a carver with a message,” Flowers said.
That message was to glorify God by using your talent.
Word spread of his ability and to date he has carved close to 100 smaller pieces. The large one he carved at the home of Terry Daisey and Al Rosenvinge in the Placid Lakes community is one of over 60 he has carved in Illinois to Virginia, from Highlands Hammock State Park to Lake Placid.
Daisey and Rosenvinge, transplants from New Jersey and New York, guess their oak tree was over 30 years old. Seeing the many outstretched roots seems to confirm their guess. They never expected the water oak to take so much care or to grow so large. They heard about Flowers from a tree-trimming company that had been managing their tree.
Flowers quoted them a price to create a soaring eagle and American flag from the tree and even offered them a 15-year maintenance contract. When asked how long the sculpture would last, Flowers proudly exclaimed, ”Forever!” The couple plan to send a photo of the completed carving to the White House and Newsmax.
“I donate many of my pieces to area non-profits,” Flowers said. Some were used as raffle items at last week’s Noon Rotary Wild Game Dinner fundraiser.
Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, he will be at Taylor Rental in Sebring to do a live exhibit of his artistic chainsaw carving.
Daisey said they made arrangements with Flowers to carve their tree back in October.
“My birthday was Dec. 3 and my husband gave me a card with a note telling me he was paying for the carving as my birthday present.”
Not only does Daisey have a beautiful sculpture to show off her home, but a pretty generous husband to boot.
To receive a quote for a carving, Flowers can be reached at 828-290-3429. He can create a unique carving on many varieties of trees.
“I love to do eagles as they are one of the most spiritual creatures on earth,” he said.
And for him the best tree to carve is the cypress.