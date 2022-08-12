SEBRING — For more than a decade the Las Villas subdivision off Kenilworth Drive seemed like The Lost Villas — a housing development that just got started before the 2008 housing market crash and then went nowhere.
There were only 18 lots developed with either duplexes or single family homes and then construction stopped.
But, the building has resumed this year after Roi Mengelgrein, of Mango Construction LLC, Aventura, purchased the vacant land at Las Villas in 2021 with plans to up that current 18 homes to another 100 or so within in the next two years.
In January, the Sebring City Council approved a zoning change for 123 parcels totaling 19.46 acres in the Las Villas subdivision from Residential 2 and Planned Development to Planned Development.
“We are in the process of bringing it back to its original plan,” Mengelgrein said Tuesday. He was told the original developers stopped the project due to the housing market crash.
“As we have seen from buying the property, the place was left neglected,” he said. “The gates were stolen. The pool was neglected and it became very unappealing to the eye.
“Our plan is to bring it back to its former glory days. We would like to revive that place and that is what we are doing.”
The overall plan is to build 127 homes. There are 18 in the final weeks of completion, Mengelgrein said. Some may be done this month and all of the 18 will be done by next month.
The building at the pool, which used to be called The Cabana has been converted to a sales office. They have contacted about seven pool contractors about getting the pool repaired, but no one has yet come to do the job, he said.
“We are really trying our best to get the pool repaired as soon as possible to offer that to the existing homeowners and for new potential buyers,” Mengelgrein said.
“We are working primarily with local businesses/local subcontractors. We want to help local businesses prosper. So the majority of our contactors and subcontractors are local,” he said. “I like to refer to it as a local ecosystem where everybody helps everybody in the local community and we can all benefit from each other.”
They are building 2 bedroom/2 bathroom and 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, 1,632 square-foot homes with lot sizes about 3,500 square feet.
They are trying to keep them as affordable as possible in the low to mid $200,000 range, Mengelgrein said. They wanted lower prices, but due to the higher costs in concrete, lumber and everything else, they had to increase the price slightly.
“We are trying to create a modern community and affordable living,” he said.
The bottom line is to improve the area that was neglected and bring it back to its former glory days and do it with the community on board using local businesses and hopefully selling homes, Mengelgrein said.