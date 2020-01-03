SEBRING — An inspection of former bank drive-through showed no signs of asbestos, clearing the way for the City of Sebring to purchase the property.
At its Dec. 17 meeting, the Sebring City Council tabled its decision on purchasing the old Bank of America parking lot and drive-through teller parcel. The purchase is to provide parking for nearby city-owned properties and for overflow parking for the downtown.
The property at 1960 Lakeview Drive, Lot 5, which is also bordered by Franklin Street, is owned by Sebring Flea Market, LLC and has an assessed and taxable value of $179,598, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser website.
There is a proposed contract for the city to purchase the property for $200,000. The property was recently appraised at a value of $202,000.
The property purchase was tabled so that an inspection could be performed to determine if the site has any asbestos.
Councilman Charles Lowrance is an owner of the property. The city continues to wait for an opinion from the office of the Florida Commission on Ethics that the sale would be in compliance with the applicable ethics laws.
Assistant City Manager Bob Hoffman said Thursday there was an asbestos study done for Lowrance some time ago (March 4, 2017) and the study was redone and certified (Dec. 27, 2019) for the city. There was no asbestos found in the building.
The city has potential layouts, with an overlay of the existing property, for angled parking and straight-in parking with both designs creating about 140 parking spaces.