Residents of Highlands County learned the latest hurricane preparedness tips and met some of the state’s best weather forecasters at the Highlands News-Sun’s Hurricane Preparedness Expo on Saturday at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring.
“We come every year,” said Helen Welch, who attended the expo with her husband, Leland Welch. “We always like to make sure we’ve got everything in place – batteries, water, flashlights, everything.”
Hundreds of people perused the various booths in Lakeshore Mall that were staffed by companies and Highlands County government offices that provide goods and services that help residents ensure their homes and properties are protected from high winds and rain.
The main draws, of course, were ABC 7’s chief meteorologist Bob Harrigan and Max Defender 8’s Weather Anchor Val Simpson, an English-Spanish weather forecaster for WTTA-TV Great 38 Noticias Tampa Hoy.
Harrigan, who flew into the aeronautical hell of 115 mph Hurricane Bertha in a hurricane hunter aircraft, spoke about Hurricane Ian’s effects from the main stage at Saturday’s expo.
“Ian was a heck of a storm to say the least,” Harrigan said of the Category 4 storm that laid Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island to waste. When it rolled across Highlands County, its winds knocked down trees, tore roofs off buildings, toppled tractor-trailers, and snapped telephone poles at their base.
The real danger, however, was the 18 inches of rain that dropped in some parts of Highlands, Hardee, and Polk counties, Harrigan said. The rain swelled the Peace River, the Myakka River, and dozens of small streams and creeks into destructive engines that drowned people trapped in a vehicle, flooded homes and submerged farmland.
“If you live in Highlands County you have the least chance of dying from a hurricane because there’s no storm surge as in Ft. Myers,” Harrigan told the Highlands News-Sun after his presentation. “But you still have a chance of freshwater flooding, that’s always my main concern. I know a farmer who lost about 200 head of dairy cows.”
By the way, Harrigan said, if one thinks Ian’s winds were much stronger than the National Weather Service reported, it’s because accurate ground measurements are sometimes hard to come by during the storm. Satellites are so far, unable to pinpoint the speed of ground winds, Harrigan said.
“Individuals in Highlands, Charlotte, Manatee said the same thing, ‘The winds were higher than that Bob, so much higher than that.’”
True wind measurements are captured by anemometers, which are to be placed some 30 feet above the ground, he said.
Simpson, who has been with WTTA-TV Great 38 since 2022, described for the audience how hurricanes take various tracks based on water temperature, and the danger of ignoring storm surge forecasts.
During an interview with the Highlands News-Sun, she talked about the audience she serves: English and Spanish speaking viewers in the Tampa area, as well as Highlands, Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Hardee, Desoto and other counties.
“A large portion of our viewers are Spanish-speaking so I provide weather forecasts in Spanish Monday through Friday evenings,” the Argentinian said with an always present smile. “I also give an English forecast at other times.
Simpson began as a journalist with Noticias WINK in Southwest Florida a couple of years ago, covering hurricanes, including Ian.
“I was out there covering the news in my car, which was my office,” she said. “I saw the damage hurricanes can do and wanted to be part of the solution, to warn people, to help them prepare.”
WTTG was looking for a bilingual weather anchor and contacted her. She found the transition from journalist to weather anchor a learning experience.
“My new colleagues at Max Defender 8 are experienced meteorologists,” she said. “They showed me how to gather the data, create the graphics and how to give a succinct forecast.
Her colleagues also showed her how to review various models.
“We look at variables from the European model, the GFS model, and other data and put that together,” she said. “We also get NWSChat, an Instant Messaging program that keeps us up to the minute.”
Although expo attendees have an eye on the next few months, Ian helped them reawaken to the possibilities of what’s next.
“We live in Highlands Hammock,” Kevin Prior told the Highlands News-Sun. “We did get our roof replaced afterward, and the neighbor across the street lost his fence.”
Prior, who is a member of the Highlands County Amateur Radio Club, said he has helped the county’s emergency management team inform the public during past hurricanes.
Martha Lafontaine said Hurricane Ian made Sebring’s Lake Jackson look like the Atlantic Ocean.
“We live in the condominiums on Lake Jackson,” Lafontaine said. “The waves were coming up and the boats were banging around. My boat came off my lift and a gentleman helped me tie my boat down in the aftermath of the storm.”
A woman who gave her name as Stephanie said she not only gets food, water, and supplies together, she gets a weather radio to keep track of storms.
“I also take photos of the house before and after the storm and put my photo albums in my dishwasher to keep them safe.”
See? Everyone has a tip for hurricane season to share, and the expo was the place to do it.