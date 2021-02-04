AVON PARK — International recording artist Bertie Higgins, who wrote and sang the worldwide hit “Key Largo” will be performing at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16, in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College.
Higgins a member of the prestigious Florida Artist Hall of Fame, followed “Key Largo” with other tropical-flavored hits like, “Just Another Day in Paradise,” “Casablanca,” “Son of a Beach,” “Pirates and Poets,” and “Jamaica Me Crazy.”
“Casablanca” was named Song of the Year in all of the Pacific Rim and the album was awarded multiple platinum status.
Higgins was born in Tarpon Springs where he recently returned after residing in Burbank, Calf. for 14 years where, with his two sons, he produced five feature films.
After performing in local bands at a young age, he started his professional musical journey as a drummer for Tommy Roe, who had the 1960’s hits “Sheila” and “Dizzy.”
In a phone interview recently, Higgins told Highlands Sun he was in a band called the “Romans” and backed Tommy for a show. He was getting ready to do a tour of England so they added an “e” to make it “Tommy Roe and the Roemans.”
After playing with Tommy for a couple of years, the band went out on its own and signed a record deal and did O.K. with a few single records, Higgins said. Berry Oakley played bass with the band for a time before he went on to be a founding member of the Allman Brothers.
Higgins’ bio states, tiring of the rigors of the road and yearning to make his own musical statement, Bertie left The Roemans and returned home to Florida. During his six-year service in The Army Reserve, he put down his drumsticks, picked up a guitar and began crafting music and lyrics.
During this period, he also met and became a protégé of the actor/director, Burt Reynolds, who saw Bertie’s writing potential and tutored him in screenwriting.
Higgins became known internationally with “Key Largo” a song he wrote and then recorded in 1981 that became a huge hit.
Along with Higgins romantic style on the ballad, the song features lyrics referencing the 1940s/50s film-star romance of Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, who made four films together including, “Key Largo,” from 1948.
After recently releasing his 25th album, Higgins said he still has many song ideas and is currently making his 26th album.
Also, Higgins is finishing a documentary on the history of Billy Haley and the Comets that he filmed with his sons.
The documentary tells the story of Haley who is known as the father of rock ‘n roll, whose song “Rock Around the Clock” was originally the B side of a record, Higgins noted.
The Higgins song “Casablanca” was a major hit for him in China and the Pacific Rim countries.
Higgins said he was in China eight times in 2020 due to “Casablanca,” which became one of the top 10 songs of all time in China.
It has been noted that Higgins described his music as “trop rock” in a 1986 interview coining a phrase that now describes the laid back, fun-in-the-sun tropical flavored music of artist such as Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney.
His five-piece band will be with him for the show at South Florida State College, Higgins said.
For tickets, visit: sfscarts.org.