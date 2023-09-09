Hurricane Lee continues to grow in size and strength. Not long after it was named a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center declared it a dangerous Category 5 storm.
Lee has the attention of meteorologists throughout the country. They are continually tracking its every movement. Lee started Friday morning as a Category 5 storm. By the 11 a.m. update, he was downgraded to a Category 4 storm again. But just by a couple of miles per hour.
Hurricane Lee encountered a bit of wind shear responsible for the slight drop in strength, according to Meteorologist Yidiana Zayas at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Zayas said the storm will probably vacillate between a Category 4 and a Category 5 for a while.
As of the 11 a.m. Friday update, Lee was some 630 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands and moving west-northwest at 13 mph. The maximum sustained winds were 155 mph with gusts nearing 200 mph.
Most (spaghetti) models show a turn to the north by Wednesday or Thursday next week. Zayas said there is high confidence in the forecast path. Assuming Lee does make the turn, it will miss the continental U.S.
Lee is the first Category 5 hurricane of the season, which runs through Nov. 30. The peak of the season is tomorrow, Sept. 10. Let’s hope Lee is the last Category 5 of the season.
Beach plans may need to be rethought as much of the east coast will have marine warnings. High/rough surf and riptides could make sea swimming dangerous. The effects cold be seen after Wednesday. Zayas said it is still too early to tell if Lee will eventually make landfall somewhere and what its impacts could be.
While residents watch Hurricane Lee in anticipation, NHC is watching other storms and disturbances in the tropics. Tropical Storm Margot started as a wave off the coast of Africa. On Friday morning, she was about 460 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Margot is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane by Monday. However, she is slated to make a sharp turn to the northeast and stay out at sea.
As of 11 a.m. on Friday, Margot had sustained winds of 40 mph and was heading west-northwest at 17 mph. Meteorologists at the NOAA call storms that stay in the ocean “Fish Storms” because the only ones who have to worry about them are the fish.
For more information, visit nhc.noaa.gov.