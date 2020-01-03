AVON PARK — After operating from a shed since Hurricane Irma, the Church Service Center is now helping the needy from its new location — the former Jahna Concrete office.
Church Service Center Director John Jeffo said Thursday, “We are in the building, finally.”
The center was based at the Station Building on South Butler Avenue, but damage from the hurricane pushed its operations to a metal shed behind the building.
The City of Avon Park, through a lease agreement with a token payment, provided the center with the former Jahna Concrete offices at 120 S. Railroad Avenue.
About a dozen of the center’s volunteers were on hand Tuesday for a variety of tasks including moving items in from the old location.
The new location has a separate room for clothing that is provided for the needy.
Jeffo noted that the store-type clothing racks were donated to the center. A church that used to have a food bank donated wooden shelves for food storage. A moving company donated its time to move the racks and heavy items.
“Some of this stuff is too heavy. We are in our 70’s and 80’s; I am 84. I can move a couple of cans, but I can’t overdo it,” Jeffo said in jest, holding one can of food.
The center’s hours are 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. The hours may change, Jeffo said. They used to be open until 1 p.m., but at the temporary location in the shed they didn’t have heat or air conditioning.
“We had so many fans, the guys had to wear golf shoes,” he said with a laugh.
A couple of City Council members have said the city-owned former Jahna Concrete property would be an ideal location for the city’s streets department.
Jeffo said the city asked him if they fixed the Station building, if he would move back into it. He replied “no.”
“They had two years they could have done it; why didn’t they do it then,” Jeffo said. “We spent all the money getting this ready and now they ask me if I want to move back. I don’t want to move back.”
He ordered a building to house the USDA donations that are currently being held in a church’s garage.