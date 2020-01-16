Newsom Eye has been a long-time gold sponsor of the Heartland Senior Games. As well as providing financial support, which enhances the Games experience for competitors, Newsom Eye has helped to promote the Senior Games on the large LED display board in front of their facility on Highway 27.
Dr. T. Hunter Newsom, M.D., a highly respected opthalmologist specializing in Cataracts and LASIK surgery, has been in practice in Sebring since 2001. Dr. Newsom is the founder and Medical Director of Newsom Eye, which also has two Tampa locations. Dr. Newsom’s 80-year-old father is also an opthalmologist who still practices two or three days a week in Gainesville.
Sponsoring the Heartland Senior Games is a good fit with Dr. Newsom’s commitment to physical fitness. He plays tennis four or five times a week, joining members of the Highlands County Tennis Association on Monday afternoons. Weekly tennis lessons over the past three or four years have allowed him to improve to a level 4.0 ranking. His game has shown improvement over the past several months, as he used the Keto Diet to lose 20 pounds.
The Thanksgiving Turkey Trot saw some 60 Newsom Eye staffers and family members competing in the 5k race at Highlands Hammock State Park. Dr. Newsom encourages staff to stay fit and uses events such as the Turkey Trot to promote team building.
An innovator in the field of opthalmology, Dr. Newsom is excited with the prospects of using “light adjustable” lenses to achieve even better results for cataract patients. This new lens is implanted then adjusted to perfectly fit the individual patient’s needs by applying specific light wavelengths to shape the lens.
The Heartland Senior Games include tennis and pickleball which both require competitors to make close line calls. Dr. Newsom suggests that if your opponent seems to be making incorrect calls, she or he may need to come in to Newsom Eye to have their eyes checked.
He also recommends that protective eye wear be used on the Tanglewood courts by pickleball players and that tinted goggles would be good for swimmers competing at the Highlands County YMCA outdoor pool. To protect one’s eyes, Dr. Hunter urges that sunglasses or “sunscreen for the eyes” be used at the outdoor events which include pickleball, golf, shuffleboard, cycling, track & field and tennis.
The 2020 Heartland Senior Games are organized by South Florida State College and will run from January 31 to February 28. The local Games are just one of 20 events held across the state where athletes can qualify for the 2020 Florida Senior Games which will be held in Fort Lauderdale in December. The 2020 Florida Senior Games are, in turn, a qualifier for the 2021 National Senior Games which will also take place in Fort Lauderdale.
For further information about the Heartland Senior Games or to register, please visit the SFSC website at www.southflorida.edu/heartlandgames.
The registration fee of $25.00 allows participants to compete in as many events as they wish. This fee also includes a dri-fit shirt and a complimentary lunch at most of the events.
Register early as registration will be cut off two weeks prior to each event.
Registration deadlines are: Pickleball — Jan 17, Euchre – Jan 21, Golf – Jan 25, Bowling – Jan 27, Shuffleboard – Jan 29, Mah Jongg – Jan 30, Cycling – Feb 1,
Table Tennis — Feb 6, Track & Field – Feb 8, Swimming – Feb 10,
Tennis – Feb 11, Bridge – Feb 14.