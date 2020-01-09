SEBRING — Nikki Talley and her partner of 22 years, Jason Sharp, have been traveling in a Chevy van since 2012 spreading their brand of Western North Carolina American/bluegrass across the land.
Talley will be sharing the lithe and power of her beautiful voice and songwriting skills as part of Larry’s House Concert series. The gifted storyteller will be appearing Jan. 11 as part of her 16-stop tour of Florida. Her performance begins at 7 p.m.
“We were full-time van-dwellers for the last seven years,” Tally recalls, “until recently when we welcomed the arrival of our daughter Eva. We upgraded to a travel trailer (after that) and continue touring in support of our latest albums.
“We are both from North Carolina,” Tally says. “Jason from Morehead City and Wilmington. I was raised in Reidsville. We met in the mountains and have been there since 1995.
“Music has brought us to some of the most beautiful places and most beautiful people the U.S. has to offer.
“Like any good snowbirds,” Tally adds, “we often find ourselves in the bosom of the warm Florida climate during winter. We are excited to bring our music to Sebring as part of Larry’s house concert series.
“During our show you can expect to hear my big southern voice, acoustic guitar, and Jason’s lush tones from his electric guitar You’ll also hear me play clawhammer banjo like mama taught me and songs off our new album ‘Blue Eyed Girl.’”
When it comes to road life, Tally and Sharp are true road warriors. They have been doing approximately 200 shows a year for these past seven years. That is no small thing by any means.
The Sebring show will be the third stop in a 16-date swing through Florida, which started Jan. 7 in Sarasota. The final Florida show is Feb. 28 in Dunedin.
If you are a fan of finely crafted music in a quiet, respectful setting, then a house concert is for you. The intimacy of the environment cannot be matched.
There will be a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. and donations will be accepted at the door.
It is requested that each guest bring a food item, home cooked or otherwise, to share with all. All events are BYOB. Water and coffee will be provided. Additionally, bringing a clean folding chair is recommended in the event of a shortage.
Seating is very limited, and an RSVP is required. To reserve your seat and obtain directions, contact one of the following: Ray Cerbone at wysteria@ comcast.net or Larry Loveless at 636-542-0319 or LarryL60@yahoo.com.
For more information about Nikki Talley go to nikkitalley.com.