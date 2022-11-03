Lynyrd Skynrd wrote the song, “Sweet Home Alabama.” A journey from Highlands County to Northern Alabama should be on your bucket list to visit some super sweet home Alabama sites and stops throughout the State. You’ll discover why Skynrd called Alabama “Sweet.”
Your trip will take you to a first stop close to home on Highway 27 as you head to Alabama. It is in Clermont, Florida, home of the “House of Presidents,” containing the largest collection of Presidential memorabilia in the world. John and Jan Zweifel personally built the largest Miniature White House display that will amaze you. Actually it is massive. You will gaze at all the rooms in the “peoples house.” Separate displays of every Oval Office, since President Kennedy shows how each President personalized their office. The Zweifels were given complete access to the White House since President Ford opened the doors to them and since, their completed miniature construction work has been displayed in every Presidential Library as well as travelled the world as a symbol of America.
After your visit head north via Gainesville, to Highway 10 west through Tallahassee to Highway 231 through Dothan to Interstate 65. Pass through and make your next stop in downtown Montgomery, for a hot dog lunch at Chris’ Hot Dogs. It was founded 105 years ago in 1917 and is the oldest family owned restaurant known.
President Franklin Roosevelt always ordered a box of their prepared hot dogs to be delivered when he made a train stop in Montgomery. Others who lunched there were President Truman, Martin Luther King Jr., Jimmy Stewart, Elvis, Clark Gable and more.
Before you continue north on Interstate 65 stop a few blocks from Chris’ to view the bronze statue of Rosa Parks. It is 30 feet from the spot where she boarded the bus where she refused to give up her seat December 1,1955. At that time people of color were required to give up their seats to any white man or woman.
Next stop should be Culman, Al. Have a peaceful hour of thought and meditation at Ave Maria Grotto. It is a landscaped 4 acre park providing a garden setting of 125 miniature reproductions of the some the most famous buildings in the world, from St. Peter’s Basilica to the Eiffel Towers. It was the fruitful life labor of Brother Joseph Zoettl, OSB.
Then move on and find a hotel in Huntsville, AL. Make your next spot a day tour of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, the largest in the world. Huntsville is known as “Rocket City” because it is where rockets were developed that put men on the moon. Tours are readily available and you may even find a docent eager to offer a private tour to visit many interactive displays. The Center also holds the grave of Miss Baker. She is the monkey that was sent into space and returned alive May 28,1959. She passed away in 1984 at age 27.
If you are a connoisseur of fine whiskey take time to head into the Volunteer State of Tennessee. A short drive over the Alabama border will bring you to Lynchburg, home of the Jack Daniel Distillery. Jack Daniel’s old No. 7 Tennessee whiskey has been crafted there for 150 years. A guided walking tour, viewing the entire process from creating the charcoal to the bottle shop will amaze you. The “Flight of Jack Tour” commences with a tasting of seven of their brands including Gentlemen Jack to Tennessee Apple. A block away you can stop at the Hardware & General Store dedicated to an entire array of Jack Daniel’s memorabilia.
Now head back into Alabama to Woodville for a mile guided walk thru Cathedral Cavern in the State Park. Originally named “Bat Cave” it was penned by owner Jacob Gurley in the 1950’s. The cave was purchased by the State in 1987 and opened for tours in 2000.
The opening to the cave is 126 feet wide and 25 feet high. Inside it is a constant 60 degrees. A guide takes you thru a mile walk and explains each stalagmite formation. “Goliath” is one of the largest in the world measuring 45 feet tall and 243 feet in circumference. You will be mesmerized by the formations, millions of years in the making. If you have never visited a cave don’t miss this one. It was named for the cathedral appearance inside. Elderly or disabled folks are offered a ride with the guide in his motorized cart.
End your trip with a lunch visit down in Guntersville’s, Wintzell’s Oyster House on the shore of Lake Guntersville and the Tennessee River. Request a seat at an outside table and enjoy a view of the river as you indulge in a variety of prepared oysters from Raw to Rockefeller. They say the best month to relish oysters are months that end in an r.
If you are not a fan of oysters an order of a variety of other sea foods like shrimp, scallops, crab cakes and catch of the day will melt in you mouth. Pick up a t-shirt for the memory.
Head back home via Interstate 65 to 10 to 75 to Highway 27 with memories of “Sweet Home Alabama” that will last a lifetime. To help you plan your trip to our neighboring state visit the web sites of each of the attractions for details of costs, tours, miles to, lodging and food.
The trip is a real “sweet” deal!