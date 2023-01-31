SEBRING — If landowners in Sun ‘N Lake have a problem with losing their two board members, they didn’t say so Monday.
Neither supervisors nor attendees at Monday’s Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors meeting mentioned landowner votes, or the move to elect all of the board by popular vote.
Meanwhile, a proposal to do that has gone to the county for legal review, and has not yet returned to the Board of Supervisors with any recommendations, amendments or approvals from the Board of County Commissioners.
If approved as submitted, the change would do away with landowner-elected seats. The two current landowner-elected supervisors would serve out their terms as originally elected.
David Schumacher, attorney for the district, said it’s a delicate matter to balance the voting power of individual landowners, who own one or two lots, with large landowners, who hold hundreds.
Prior to September 2020, the landowner elections were based on numbers of lots, which gave large landowners an advantage. In January 2020, Supervisors Craig Herrick and Mike Gilpin were elected to the two landowner seats on the board.
Gilpin ran unopposed. Herrick ran against Mark Camp, and some residents argued that Tanglewood, which holds a large number of lots, swayed the vote in Herrick’s favor.
Currently, the board has three popularly elected seats, held by Ray Brooks, Mike Hurley and Beverly Phillips.
Jim Jonas, a seasonal resident from northern Indiana, said losing the landowner vote would effectively remove the voice for him and other out-of-area property owners.
“I feel sorry for the Canadians,” Jonas said. “They pay a Sun ‘N Lake assessment, property taxes, a golf membership and other recreation fees, and they’ve got no vote.”
He favored some system that might curtail the lower of the larger landowners while not “punishing everybody else,” but he also did not have an idea how that would work.
When asked by the Highlands News-Sun, Schumacher pointed out that curtailing voting power of large landowners also would be unfair. You could not, for example, let a person with two parcels cast two votes, then tell the owner of 200 parcels that they could only cast the same two votes.
As proposed, the changes would leave the vote with permanent-resident registered voters.
Jonas said he could qualify as a permanent resident, as he spends six months or more in Florida each year. For now, he wants to retain Indiana residency.
Schumacher said Sun ‘N Lake is unique in that when it was created, 1974, the Florida Legislature gave counties the authority to form special improvement districts. The Legislature closed that option shortly after that, he said.
Therefore, if Sun ‘N Lake supervisors want to make changes to their district, they have to run those by the Highlands County commission, not the state.
Popular vote discussion in Sun ‘N Lake has drawn the attention of people in Spring Lake Improvement District, between Sebring and Lorida on U.S. 98. That district was created by the Legislature in 1971 under Chapter 298 Florida Statutes and governed under Chapter 189.
Joe DeCerbo, general manager for Spring Lake, said improvement districts were formed to protect the investments of developers coming into Florida to open up land to residents and businesses. He’s told his board and residents that they can’t just change the representation on the board: It must follow guidelines.
Under Chapter 189, the board starts with one popularly elected seat and the rest elected by landowners with each lot equal to one vote.
Once the district gets to 26% population/urban density, the board can have two popular vote seats, Chapter 189 states. At 51% density, it can be three members.
At 71% density, they can have four popularly elected board members. At 91% and above, all of the board can be popularly elected, Chapter 189 states.
Therefore, under the Spring Lake charter, which DeCerbo described as a combination of Chapters 298 and 189, supervisors cannot make those representation changes until the population density matches those trigger points.