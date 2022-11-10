According to the Law Library of Congress, Native American Heritage Month (also termed National American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month) lifts up the accomplishments of the original inhabitants of the United States. It was passed into law by President George H. W. Bush in 1990 and has been observed ever since. November is a great month for this because it concludes the harvest season and is considered a time of celebration by Native Americans.
Events are being hosted all month long across the country. You can view a calendar of official, live streamed events at nativeamericanheritagemonth.gov as well as learn more about how you can honor the native peoples of this great nation. For instance, on Nov. 11 you can join the Smithsonian by viewing the formal dedication of the National Native American Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC.
If you would like more information, you can find both contemporary and scholarly articles on all things to do with Native Americans by accessing the Florida Electronic Library through our website at www.myhlc.org. Click on Resources and then Learning to find the link to the FEL. Once there, you can simply type in a search query and narrow your results afterwards.
If you are looking to expand your horizons with a new author, your library has books by award-winning author Louise Erdrich. She is an enrolled member of the Anishinaabe (Chippewa) nation and is widely acclaimed as one of the most prominent writers in the second wave of what is being called the Native American Renaissance. Find Erdrich’s books here with us – including “The Painted Drum,” a story that explores the “often fraught relationship between mothers and daughters, the strength of family, and the intricate rhythms of grief.”
For those who are like me and want something a little lighter, we have a great selection of books by husband and wife team W. Michael Gear and Kathleen O’Neal Gear. This New York Times-bestselling duo has been writing about Native Americans since the early ‘90s and shows no sign of stopping yet. The Gears are both archaeologists and strive for accuracy within their entertaining work. I picked up one of their “First North Americans” books in the late ‘90s and have been a fan ever since.
There aren’t many more interesting ways to explore our great country’s history than through the eyes of its native peoples. Don’t miss Kathleen O’Neal Gear’s newest book, “The Ice Orphan,” which comes out later this month.
Whether you enjoy engaging with academics on deeper issues or would rather celebrate with a fun read, the Heartland Library Cooperative is here to help you commemorate this important occasion. Visit us at www.myhlc.org or follow us on Facebook at the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners page. You can find the latest information on book club, author, and other events there too. Don’t forget to sign up for our monthly newsletter if you’d like everything delivered right to your inbox.